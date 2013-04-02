Expert advisors to open new positions automatically close out position
Sometimes,The following code Expert advisors to open new positions automatically After close out position,We look at what is the problem?
suoxinyang:How do I replicate this behaviour ?
RaptorUK:The same time close the positions and then open a new position, is not the problem of the code?
suoxinyang:We can't help you if you don't show the code that open position.
suoxinyang:Not if there is something else that is opening the position . . . no. Tell me what to do to replicate your issue, then when I have replicated it I can investigate it.
angevoyageur:Thank you very much, this problem has been solved, the opening conditions.
