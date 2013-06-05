mql5 cloud

Hello MQL5 community,

If anyone in the community has successfully registered their MQL5 account with cloud and is earning credits please provide simple instructions so I too can complete this task.

Thank you

 
Hello,

You only have to install this program.

Download MQL5 Strategy Tester Agent Installer to Join MQL5 Cloud Network Distributed Computing System
I believe you can also use the Metatrader 5 client terminal.
 
First, thank you kindly angevoyageur and pqrkchqps for your posts. Seemingly a single port's runnin' properly, its runnin' at about 4770/120 Kb (Traffic In/Out) :)

MQL5 Cloud Network statistics
I'm not sure how many tests need run before credits start coming in but I'd be grateful if a member of MQL5 could write a response in a post please.

profile credits

Now this appears to be an issue,-

MQL5 cloud registration 1

I've clicked the 'Register a new MQL5 community account...' button which takes me to this page-

MQL5 cloud registration 2

Of course I select 'OpenID' and it brings me to the main page of MQL5 because I'm signed in. Nothing happens so I feel confused :) I'm considering signing out then signing in on reaching the last snapshot page. Any outside suggestions from any MQL5 community member(s) would be appreciated.

Thank you

 
You don't have to register a new account, you have already one.

Each day, tab Agents in your profile is update with data of previous day.

 
I'll be keepin' an eye on it ;)

Thank you

 
or just use metatester.exe/metatester64.exe in MT5 directory
 
Yes, either way would suffice, good suggestion graziani.

Thank you

 
This is not right. You can't provide agents to the Cloud in this way. See the FAQ

If you want to submit your computing resources to participate in MQL5 Cloud Network, you should explicitly install the agents as services using MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester Agent and specify all necessary data: permission to submit the parameters, MQL5.community login and password.

Frequently Asked Questions about Setting up MetaTester 5 Agents Manager - MQL5 Cloud Network
