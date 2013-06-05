mql5 cloud
Hello MQL5 community,
If anyone in the community has successfully registered their MQL5 account with cloud and is earning credits please provide simple instructions so I too can complete this task.
Thank you
Hello,
You only have to install this program.
- cloud.mql5.com
First, thank you kindly angevoyageur and pqrkchqps for your posts. Seemingly a single port's runnin' properly, its runnin' at about 4770/120 Kb (Traffic In/Out) :)
I'm not sure how many tests need run before credits start coming in but I'd be grateful if a member of MQL5 could write a response in a post please.
Now this appears to be an issue,-
I've clicked the 'Register a new MQL5 community account...' button which takes me to this page-
Of course I select 'OpenID' and it brings me to the main page of MQL5 because I'm signed in. Nothing happens so I feel confused :) I'm considering signing out then signing in on reaching the last snapshot page. Any outside suggestions from any MQL5 community member(s) would be appreciated.
Thank you
You don't have to register a new account, you have already one.
Each day, tab Agents in your profile is update with data of previous day.
I'll be keepin' an eye on it ;)
Thank you
Yes, either way would suffice, good suggestion graziani.
Thank you
This is not right. You can't provide agents to the Cloud in this way. See the FAQ
If you want to submit your computing resources to participate in MQL5 Cloud Network, you should explicitly install the agents as services using MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester Agent and specify all necessary data: permission to submit the parameters, MQL5.community login and password.
- cloud.mql5.com
