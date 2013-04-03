Wanted: Tips for position display
gehtdoch:There is no easy way to programming. You have to learn it or ask someone to do it for you. All you need to calculate these values are on the documentation. More specifically here.
Hello,
I'm not a programmer. Still, I'm trying to script a little. So accordingly modify an existing.
I lack an understanding of the "detours" with subroutines.
According to the image I want to show only those values.
The question to the experts: Is not there a way these values are easy to calculate and display?
Like: test1 = symbol, test2 = pips etc.
About Tips (easy way) I would be happy.
I forget what: The mask I have done as shown.
The zeros and EURUSD are only placeholders for the values.
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I forget what: The mask I have done as shown.
The zeros and EURUSD are only placeholders for the values.