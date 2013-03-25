Disappearing Files - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Perhaps you are looking at the files from your old installation, or did you remove it first ?
No. I did not remove other installations and i am sure to look into the correct folder as i do open the folder from within the MetaTrader Editor of this new installation.
This is not the case with my installation. I installed MT5 at d:\my_programs (64 bit version on 64 bit win7).
Ok. Then create an expert. In the editor right click on expert pane and select "open containing folder".
The folder still is below user and cryptic folder (parallel to my other MT5 installations).
Sorry, I don't have this behaviour :
Do you have administrator rights ?
Or maybe you have this because you previously install MT5 in "program files". Can anyone confirm or infirm this ?
Sorry, I don't have this behaviour :
Do you have administrator rights ?
Or maybe you have this because you previously install MT5 in "program files". Can anyone confirm or infirm this ?
I am logged in as Administrator, my UAC level is below highest.
Like in your screenshot it should be. Have many other installations, also MT4 in the standard program folders.
Do you have only MT installations outside standard program folders ?
This is not the case with my installation. I installed MT5 at d:\my_programs (64 bit version on 64 bit win7).
Ok. Then create an expert. In the editor right click on expert pane and select "open containing folder".
The folder still is below user and cryptic folder (parallel to my other MT5 installations).
I am logged in as Administrator, my UAC level is below highest.
Like in your screenshot it should be. Have many other installations, also MT4 in the standard program folders.
Do you have only MT installations outside standard program folders ?
Yes, all my MT4/MT5 platforms are installed outside "program folders" in D:\Fored as you can see on my screenshot.
May be RaptorUK's hypothesis ?
What did you do to open MetaEditor ? how do you know you didn't open the one installed in Program Files ?
You start the newly installed MetaTrader (In my case in d:\...) . In the navigator right click on EAs and select "create".
This opens the editor attached to this MetaTrader. Once opened, right click on the EA pane of EA in this Editor and select "open containing folder".
The folder opened shows my EA and it is below the cryptic folder which is below the user folder.
Yes, all my MT4/MT5 platforms are installed outside "program folders" in D:\Fored as you can see on my screenshot.
May be RaptorUK's hypothesis ?
Perhaps this is the reason. If Raptor has installed all his MT outside regular folders as well, this is may the reason.
Can you confirm this, Raptor ?
Perhaps this is the reason. If Raptor has installed all his MT outside regular folders as well, this is may the reason.
Can you confirm this, Raptor ?
I have several MT4 installations and just one MT5 installation and all installed outside of Program Files.
This reading will be probably useful.
EDIT:
And more specially :
/portable — force the terminal start in the main mode. Starting in this mode can be necessary if the terminal was previously launched in the guest mode. To start in the main mode, user of the operating system must have sufficient access rights.