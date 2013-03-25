Disappearing Files

New comment
 

Hello,

has anybody else the problem, that files below  

    user/..../cryptic_folder/mql5/files...

 can disappear ?

This seems to be a strong problem that suddenly - if you start MT5 next time - files are deleted or restored to an older version 

And also why is the Fontsize above getting lower ????

 
chinaski:

Hello,

has anybody else the problem, that files below  

    user/..../cryptic_folder/mql5/files...

 can disappear ?

This seems to be a strong problem that suddenly - if you start MT5 next time - files are deleted or restored to an older version 

And also why is the Fontsize above getting lower ????

Try a search with uac as keyword.
 
angevoyageur:
Try a search with uac as keyword.
Why ?
 
chinaski:
Why ?

For your own benefit of understanding the issue you are asking about.

 

Your files end up in the user folder structure as a result of UAC  if you install MT5 in a folder that is not within Program Files   UAC isn't an issue and your files will not end up in the User folder structure . . .

User Account Control - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
User Account Control - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
  • en.wikipedia.org
To reduce the possibility of lower-privilege applications communicating with higher-privilege ones, another new technology, User Interface Privilege Isolation is used in conjunction with User Account Control to isolate these processes from each other.2 One prominent use of this is Internet Explorer 7's "Protected Mode".3 Operating systems on...
 
RaptorUK:

For your own benefit of understanding the issue you are asking about.

 

Your files end up in the user folder structure as a result of UAC  if you install MT5 in a folder that is not within Program Files   UAC isn't an issue and your files will not end up in the User folder structure . . .

Hello Raptor,

my questions was more rethoric.

Have many other applications storing files below user folder what is the purpose of this folder - not to mess up system or application data with user data.

But none of these application let my stored files disappear when restarting or if updated or by any other reason. My Word documents reappear like i left them, etc.

My feeling is that there is some extra logic put to these files by MT5 . Could this be ?

 
chinaski:

Hello Raptor,

my questions was more rethoric.

Have many other applications storing files below user folder what is the purpose of this folder - not to mess up system or application data with user data.

But none of these application let my stored files disappear when restarting or if updated or by any other reason. My Word documents reappear like i left them, etc.

My feeling is that there is some extra logic put to these files by MT5 . Could this be ?

I don't think so, taking your Word example,  I'm guessing that you don't store your doc/docx files in the Program Files folder structure ?  so this would be why your Word documents are not affected.

I  don't have MT5 installed in Program Files and I don't store my code in the MT5 folder structure so I don't have any UAC issues. 

 
RaptorUK:

I don't think so, taking your Word example,  I'm guessing that you don't store your doc/docx files in the Program Files folder structure ?  so this would be why your Word documents are not affected.

I  don't have MT5 installed in Program Files and I don't store my code in the MT5 folder structure so I don't have any UAC issues. 

Well, i will check it out
 

Hello,

i tested to install MT5 on other partition outside any standard folder (win 7 64 bit).

The folder where code is store still is below a cryptic folder name in the user folder structure.

 

Word stores it's documents by default in documents and allows to restore different version of a file.

 

Don't understand in what kind UAC should be involved that sometimes my files are overwritten (or even disappear) with older versions.

This is not a typical behaviour and i bet also an unwanted behaviour.

 

As i pointed out - in this or may be another thread - this seems to happen more often after an update. 

 
chinaski:

If you install MT5 "outside any standard folder", the folder where code is store IS NOT below a cryptic folder name. See :

MT5 installed outside windows systems folders

 
chinaski:

Hello,

i tested to install MT5 on other partition outside any standard folder (win 7 64 bit).

The folder where code is store still is below a cryptic folder name in the user folder structure.


Perhaps you are looking at the files from your old installation,  or did you remove it first ?
 
angevoyageur:

If you install MT5 "outside any standard folder", the folder where code is store IS NOT below a cryptic folder name. See :


This is not the case with my installation. I installed MT5 at d:\my_programs (64 bit version on 64 bit win7).

Ok. Then create an expert. In the editor right click on expert pane and select "open containing folder". 

The folder still is below user and cryptic folder (parallel to my other MT5 installations). 

123
New comment