i am looking for the code of PLOT_ARROW property,anyone can tell me please?

New comment
 

in this funtion:

//--- Define the symbol code from the Wingdings font to draw in PLOT_ARROW

   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,code);

 in the reference, it saids: The default value of PLOT_ARROW=159 (a circle).

so code 159 means to draw a circle,

and what is the other codes?

i want to draw  a up arrow and down arrow.

any excample i can refer to ?

thanks a lot. 

 
xhxiang:

in this funtion:

 in the reference, it saids: The default value of PLOT_ARROW=159 (a circle).

so code 159 means to draw a circle,

and what is the other codes?

i want to draw  a up arrow and down arrow.

any excample i can refer to ?

thanks a lot. 

Hello, you can find all the codes in this page.
 
thank you so much :)
 
angevoyageur:
Hello, you can find all the codes in this page.

1) it's mean there is no more default arrow code. ?

2) we have arrow code= 95 

        if we want to use arrow like  , how/can do this ?

or

  we have arrow code= 214  

       if we want to use arrow like    or , how/can do this ?

-----------------------------------------------------

sorry if this, must be at general section.

 
TIMisthebest:

1) it's mean there is no more default arrow code. ?

2) we have arrow code= 95 

        if we want to use arrow like  , how/can do this ?

or

  we have arrow code= 214  

       if we want to use arrow like    or , how/can do this ?

-----------------------------------------------------

sorry if this, must be at general section.

These symbols doesn't exist in Wingdings font, so you can't use PLOT_ARROW with these.
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Wingdings
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Wingdings
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Wingdings - Documentation on MQL5
 
angevoyageur:
These symbols doesn't exist in Wingdings font, so you can't use PLOT_ARROW with these.
thank you.
New comment