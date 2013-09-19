i am looking for the code of PLOT_ARROW property,anyone can tell me please?
in this funtion:
in the reference, it saids: The default value of PLOT_ARROW=159 (a circle).
so code 159 means to draw a circle,
and what is the other codes?
i want to draw a up arrow and down arrow.
any excample i can refer to ?
thanks a lot.
Hello, you can find all the codes in this page.
1) it's mean there is no more default arrow code. ?
2) we have arrow code= 95
if we want to use arrow like , how/can do this ?
or
we have arrow code= 214
if we want to use arrow like or , how/can do this ?
-----------------------------------------------------
sorry if this, must be at general section.
1) it's mean there is no more default arrow code. ?
2) we have arrow code= 95
if we want to use arrow like , how/can do this ?
or
we have arrow code= 214
if we want to use arrow like or , how/can do this ?
-----------------------------------------------------
sorry if this, must be at general section.
- www.mql5.com
These symbols doesn't exist in Wingdings font, so you can't use PLOT_ARROW with these.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
in this funtion:
in the reference, it saids: The default value of PLOT_ARROW=159 (a circle).
so code 159 means to draw a circle,
and what is the other codes?
i want to draw a up arrow and down arrow.
any excample i can refer to ?
thanks a lot.