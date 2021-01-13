Why did my rating number decrease? - page 2

angevoyageur:
Why do you care ? You are here for your rating ?
angevoyageur:
Why do you care ? You are here for your rating ?
Indeed, with rating or not, users will still do whatever they do around here and they won't do it for an increasing number nor bonus payments. But the points are just a reference for activity and thus gives a bit of trust in the answers received.
 

Ooo please ...

Just say it that you guys love free money ...

I withdrew $ 18 today and total I withdrew was about $ 60. 


 
phi.nuts:

Ooo please ...

Just say it that you guys love free money ...

I withdrew $ 18 today and total I withdrew was about $ 60. 


You are a trouble maker  ;-)

I only have $3  :-(

I guess I need to learn some mql5 so I can help out here  :-)   failing that I guess I could make some new threads and just continually post to them ?  ;-) 

 
RaptorUK:

You are a trouble maker  ;-)

I only have $3  :-(

I guess I need to learn some mql5 so I can help out here  :-)   failing that I guess I could make some new threads and just continually post to them ?  ;-) 

Highly recommended by other mod and threads must be floods by mods only and unrelated to MQL5 and MT5 and trading

 

 
RaptorUK:

You are a trouble maker  ;-)

I only have $3  :-(

I guess I need to learn some mql5 so I can help out here  :-)   failing that I guess I could make some new threads and just continually post to them ?  ;-) 

I withdrew about $ 30 ;D.

My rating were actually about 1800 or something, but after several week not login to mql5.com, my ratings was downgraded to 900.

I don't know about now, but in the past, every time I wrote to Service Desk, my rating were increased by 10 points and I wrote a lot to Service Desk but most of them a silly request because most of them were based on my misunderstanding of MT5/MQL5. So maybe MQ reduced the rating based on inactivity and based on useless request in Service Desk.

Just my 2 cents.

Anyway, @RaptorUK, I think MQ should gives you and WHR some sort of rewards or something for what you guys did in mql4 forum. I mean, sure, forum works by users volunteer participation, but I think having rating above 5000 should be called more than just volunteer - more likely dedicated, I say.

Got to go, I'm on slow proxy :(

 

 
onewithzachy:

Anyway, @RaptorUK, I think MQ should gives you and WHR some sort of rewards or something for what you guys did in mql4 forum. I mean, sure, forum works by users volunteer participation, but I think having rating above 5000 should be called more than just volunteer - more likely dedicated, I say.

Part of my motivation is a selfish one though,  by helping others I learn in the process,  that is reward enough for me.  ;-)
 
phi.nuts:

Ooo please ...

Just say it that you guys love free money ...

I withdrew $ 18 today and total I withdrew was about $ 60. 


hehe, i guess we all love free money but it would take up to 459830751 rating points to afford a six pack :)
 
TripleHeinz:
Indeed, with rating or not, users will still do whatever they do around here and they won't do it for an increasing number nor bonus payments. But the points are just a reference for activity and thus gives a bit of trust in the answers received.

Yes，at least it's somewhat a  proof of your contribution here.

 
luenbo:

Yes，at least it's somewhat a  proof of your contribution here.

Rating tells you something about the quantity, but what about quality? I never mind about the member rating, I read the comment and I use my brain to judge whether it is a quality comment.

