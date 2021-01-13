Why did my rating number decrease? - page 2
Why do you care ? You are here for your rating ?
Ooo please ...
Just say it that you guys love free money ...
I withdrew $ 18 today and total I withdrew was about $ 60.
You are a trouble maker ;-)
I only have $3 :-(
I guess I need to learn some mql5 so I can help out here :-) failing that I guess I could make some new threads and just continually post to them ? ;-)
Highly recommended by other mod and threads must be floods by mods only and unrelated to MQL5 and MT5 and trading
I withdrew about $ 30 ;D.
My rating were actually about 1800 or something, but after several week not login to mql5.com, my ratings was downgraded to 900.
I don't know about now, but in the past, every time I wrote to Service Desk, my rating were increased by 10 points and I wrote a lot to Service Desk but most of them a silly request because most of them were based on my misunderstanding of MT5/MQL5. So maybe MQ reduced the rating based on inactivity and based on useless request in Service Desk.
Just my 2 cents.
Anyway, @RaptorUK, I think MQ should gives you and WHR some sort of rewards or something for what you guys did in mql4 forum. I mean, sure, forum works by users volunteer participation, but I think having rating above 5000 should be called more than just volunteer - more likely dedicated, I say.
Got to go, I'm on slow proxy :(
Anyway, @RaptorUK, I think MQ should gives you and WHR some sort of rewards or something for what you guys did in mql4 forum. I mean, sure, forum works by users volunteer participation, but I think having rating above 5000 should be called more than just volunteer - more likely dedicated, I say.
Indeed, with rating or not, users will still do whatever they do around here and they won't do it for an increasing number nor bonus payments. But the points are just a reference for activity and thus gives a bit of trust in the answers received.
Yes，at least it's somewhat a proof of your contribution here.
Rating tells you something about the quantity, but what about quality? I never mind about the member rating, I read the comment and I use my brain to judge whether it is a quality comment.