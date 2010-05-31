Automated Trading Championship 2010: Registration Will Start One Month Earlier
Will MT5 be out of Beta by that time or will the Championship be a part of beta testing?
hi, Lenar,
CAN I register it first , and submit my ea 1-2 month later?
kelly :Yes, you can.
hi, Lenar,
CAN I register it first , and submit my ea 1-2 month later?
Will participants able to obtain free CPU resources for backtesting after the registration start?
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- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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As you may know, the Automated Trading Championship 2010 will be conducted soon. Currently preparations are underway for the upcoming contest.
However, this year the Championship is conducted only for MQL5 Expert Advisors written for the new MetaTrader 5 terminal. Probably, some of the developers didn't have enough time to acquaint themselves with the new terminal, its trading system and the MQL5 development environment. Therefore, this year we decided to extend the registration period for the participants of the Automated Trading Championship 2010.
Registration of participants will start on the 1st of June, not July. On this day, we will officially launch the Championship website and start the registration. Anyone will be able to participate in the Automated Trading Championship 2010. Simply submit your application, fill out your personal details and send us your Expert Advisor. The registration end date is the same - the 22nd of September.
On the Championship website, we will publish different materials to help all developers to correctly prepare their Expert Advisors and complete registration. Also comments and explanations of the Championship Rules will be published there.
The new MQL5.community website will also be helpful for all those who decided to participate in the contest. We have published the full documentation, about 100 MQL5 programs and dozens of articles on this website. All these publications will assist you in developing Expert Advisors and indicators in MQL5.
Sponsors of the ATC 2010 are: Interbank FX LLC (IBFX), MIG Bank and FXCM (Forex Capital Markets LLC). Media sponsors are the TRADERS' magazine and information company Dow Jones. The organizer of the Championship is MetaQuotes Software Corp.