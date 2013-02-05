Strategy tester slow, only uses one core/agent
Are you using fast generic optimization? Or you not using Cloud Network? I think - you are only using the agents which is inside your PC
Ii is better to use slow optimnization with Cloud as it is fast and all agents are used in this case - I did it here.
I've got more then one local Agent but even there only one is used. Using right click on an Agent I can "select" the Agent, but it seems ist only possible for one Agent. I can't select multiple agents. I'm not trying to use the cloud Network. Doesn't make sence if I have 7 more local agents that aren't used and 8 more in my local Network.
OK, just read the help file, Looks like the "select" option is there to define the Standard Primary Agent. I still don't understand why during the testing only that Primary Agent is used and no other local Agent or local notwerk Agent.
I feel dumb now, the GUI wasn't fully visible on my Screen. I was missing a part of it so I didn't have Optimization Settings activatedat all...
Hi everyone
I'm testing some expert advirors from the market using the demo Versions.
It seems that only one Agent is used during testing, the test allready runs for something like 5 hours and is at around 2% progress
There are 7 local Agents in ready state and 8 remote agents.
Any Ideas why the other agents arent used? I'm dead bevor this goes anywhere...