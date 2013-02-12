Error --> invalid array access --> structure have objects and cannot be copied

Hi,

I try to do this code but appear the following errors messages:

       - invalid array access

       - structure have objects and cannot be copied


I try to do this function :

MqlParam XXXXSystem::GetParamsIndicator(int ind){

MqlParam Param[5];

return (Param);

}

Is possible return one Struct variable from Function ?

Regards,


Documentation on MQL5: Language Basics / Variables
Documentation on MQL5: Language Basics / Variables
  • www.mql5.com
Language Basics / Variables - Documentation on MQL5
 
1. Next time, when posting a code, please use SRC button. It will help reading your code much easier.

 

2. Here the reason for "invalid array access", if - for example - the type of MqlParam is an integer type, you should tell the index of Param object and its struct member names, like this

return (Param[0].interger_value);

Zero in Param[0] is an index for the array, and integer_value is a member of MqlParam

3. I could not correctly give answer for the other error, because you're only posting some part of your code.

 

Thank you very much for the reply!

I solved the problem redefining my Struct I changed variable where this kept ParamsIndicator to MqlParam! This had them stored in an array but I changed in MqlParam, I think it is better to define it in MqlParam! Easy for access and use variables with IndicatorCreate!

But the problem was commenting if a function can return a different value than (string, number,double... ) for exampel one struct. In this exampel I tried to return all struct variable (Param) . An my question was That is posible?

I'm a rookie in  MQL5 programming :).

Regards!



Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Data Structures / Structure of Input Parameters
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Data Structures / Structure of Input Parameters
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Data Structures / Structure of Input Parameters - Documentation on MQL5
 
1. I consider myself a rookie too :). I don't remember all mql5 function and what the purpose of it. So I have to re-read the doc agai and again and re-test and re-experimenting with my MT.

2. Any function can only return one value, though we can manipulate it by passing parameter as reference and not by value (click here) , but since you using a struck, why don't make that struck globally-declared-struck, therefore you can access its member from anywhere.

 

Yes,  I can Do that (2).  I can create globally-declared-struck.

But I found that https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/631 this user have sem question.

Now I having solved problem :) 

Thanks very much!!

(Bug) Functions that returns struct
(Bug) Functions that returns struct
  • www.mql5.com
The compilation goes with no error, but the code simply doesn't run, no error alert of any kind, the code simply does nothing.
 
That is called : passed by reference (notice the ampersand sign "&") ;D
 
jejeje I know that ! But the problem is when use in function return(struct)  :/
 
I had a felling that I should gave an example, but I was busy at that time :(, but anyway, thanks for searching, coz I didn't search :( and gives us that link to old post  :).

That was before I become mod. 

 

No problem ! I'm solved problem maybe when you have time can write one exemplel. Thank you very much ! :)

