How to move chart up or down?
I do not think it is possible to move the chart in vertically way. I personally use zoom out ...
Do you mean you want to re scale the price axis?
Press F8 and try to adjust the values showing bellow. Hope this can help you~
THAT`S IT, THANKS!
BTW: I`m not sure, but I think that I saw when someone used just his mouse to drag the chart down - do you know about any shortcut like this one?
BTW: I`m not sure, but I think that I saw when someone used just his mouse to drag the chart down - do you know about any shortcut like this one?
BTW: I`m not sure, but I think that I saw when someone used just his mouse to drag the chart down - do you know about any shortcut like this one?
Sorry , i don't know :(
For me , zoom out is enough...
Left click and drag on the charts vertical scale to compress/widen,
double click on the vertical scale to reset.
HELLO.
I`ve been trading quiet long time now, but still haven`t solved one of problems I have with charts of MT5 setup: I don`t know how to vertically compress - move position of chart lower or higher when there`s not enough of space to see where your indicators show possible targets that are above or below the highest or lowest point seen on temporary chart screen. Till now I tried to compensate it with looking the whole thing on higher time frames but it`s still it`s very awkward when you want to draw some trend line channels, AB-CD patterns etc.. Please help me to solve that problem, because I`m sure it`s just a matter of one button I haven`t discovered on my keyboard yet.. :) THANKS!