MQL5.com Wall: Displaying last week's most read articles and most downloaded source codes
Can we have the "viewed" count for all threads please . . . not just Articles and CodeBase stuff ? it's a normal thing on most other Forums . . .
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The Wall now displays the rating of the last week's most read articles. Open the Articles section to see it.
Besides, you can also have a look at the last week's most downloaded Code Base applications. The rating is available in the appropriate section.
Thus, by clicking on the Wall, you will get an idea of the recent developments at MQL5.community. You will also find out what articles and programs are the most popular among the community members.