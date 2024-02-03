How to change int to double?
Although imlicit casting works just fine:
int part = 34; int whole = 290; double percentage = part; // implicit casting percentage = percentage / whole * 100.; // double / int = double. double * double = double
Another way is to use implicit casting of integers involved in expressions with doubles:
int part = 34; int whole = 290; double percentage = part * 100. / whole ; // int * double = double. double / int = doubleMind the operation sequence in the latter case.
Hence a workaround for explicit casting:
int part = 34; int whole = 290; // Expression 'part * 1.' casts integer variable 'part' to a double double fraction = part * 1. / whole ; // int * double = double. double / int = double
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BTY, I meet another problem. I want to get another chart window when running the expert in the first chart window. For example, I start my expert in "EURUSD". and I want to get the data of "USDJPY", as Last-2-minute close price. how can I do such things? In my opinion, I need to open the chart window of "USDJPY", and set the timeframe to PERIOD_M1, and get the data on Close[2]. How can I do such things with my expert. I could not find such functions on the dictionary.
For the current chart, the information about close prices is in the predefined array named Close[].
int a=10;
int b=20;
At this moment a/b=0 in mql4
You must transform int to double.
double aa=StringToDouble(IntegerToString(a,0));
double bb=StringToDouble(IntegerToString(b,0));
Now you can calculate a/b:
double c=aa/bb;
Improperly formatted code edited by moderator.
Please don't awaken olds topic needlessly. The topic is 18 years old.
Also, please always use the CODE button (Alt-S) when inserting code.
Your answer is incorrect. Learn about integer division and about type casting ...
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Fernando Carreiro, 2021.07.23 22:20
Please understand that dividing by 100 or dividing by 100.0 will give totally different results.
In the former, 100 is considered an Integer literal constant and so it will carry out integer division which will truncate the decimal values.
In the latter, 100.0 will be considered a floating-point literal constant and it will carry out floating-point division which will keep the decimal values.
This is the principal behind the problems you are having. So, to prevent this, either use a floating-point literal constant or typecast the variable into a (double).
Example:Print( "90 / 100 = ", 90 / 100 ); Print( "90 / 100.0 = ", 90 / 100.0 ); Print( "90.0 / 100 = ", 90.0 / 100 ); Print( "90.0 / 100.0 = ", 90.0 / 100.0 );2021.07.23 21:26:57.060 TestCopy EURUSD,H1: 90 / 100 = 0 2021.07.23 21:26:57.060 TestCopy EURUSD,H1: 90 / 100.0 = 0.9 2021.07.23 21:26:57.060 TestCopy EURUSD,H1: 90.0 / 100 = 0.9 2021.07.23 21:26:57.060 TestCopy EURUSD,H1: 90.0 / 100.0 = 0.9
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Fernando Carreiro, 2022.03.23 17:53
Typecast them into floating point — Typecasting - Data Types - Language Basics - MQL4 Referencedouble Average = (double) Bars / Found; double Average = Bars / (double) Found; double Average = (double) Bars / (double) Found;
Please don't awaken olds topic needlessly. The topic is 18 years old.
Also, please always use the CODE button (Alt-S) when inserting code.
I answered this post in the hope that I will help others who have the same problem in dividing int to int
Your answer is incorrect. Learn about integer division and about type casting ...
Print( "90 / 100 = ", 90 / 100 );
That is correct. It result zero:
2021.07.23 21:26:57.060 TestCopy EURUSD,H1: 90 / 100 = 0
But try this:
int a=90;
int b=100;
double aa=StringToDouble(IntegerToString(a,0));
double bb=StringToDouble(IntegerToString(b,0));
Print( "90/100 = ", aa/bb);
The result will be:
2021.07.23 21:26:57.060 TestCopy EURUSD,H1: 90/100 = 0.9
Please try, nothing more. Thanks
As I stated, learn about typecasting — Typecasting - Data Types - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference.
Don't use string manipulation. That is incorrect and inefficient.
int a = 90; int b = 100; double aa = (double) a; double bb = (double) b; Print( "90/100 = ", aa/bb);
... or more simply, you can rely on implicit typecasting ...
int a = 90; int b = 100; double aa = a; double bb = b; Print( "90/100 = ", aa/bb);
... or inline typecasting ...
int a = 90; int b = 100; Print( "90/100 = ", (double) a / b );
- docs.mql4.com
Fernando - another simple example of a simple EA & it's output
void OnTick() { int a1 = 20; int b1 = 10; double c1 = a1 / b1; string msg = "Start @ 1"; msg = msg + "\na1 = "+IntegerToString(a1); msg = msg + "\nb1 = "+IntegerToString(b1); msg = msg + "\nc1 = "+DoubleToString(c1,2); int a2 = 25; int b2 = 10; double c2 = a2 / b2; msg = msg + "\n\nStart @ 2"; msg = msg + "\na2 = "+IntegerToString(a2); msg = msg + "\nb2 = "+IntegerToString(b2); msg = msg + "\nc2 = "+DoubleToString(c2,2); double a3 = 25; double b3 = 10; double c3 = a3 / b3; msg = msg + "\n\nStart @ 3"; msg = msg + "\na3 = "+DoubleToString(a3,2); msg = msg + "\nb3 = "+DoubleToString(b3,2); msg = msg + "\nc3 = "+DoubleToString(c3,2); Comment (msg); return; }
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I need a data about
int / int to double(%).
but it seems always return 0.
How to do it?