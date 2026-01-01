MQL5 ReferenceMatrix and Vector MethodsWrite and Read
Matrix Write and Read Methods
Methods for writing matrices to files and reading matrices from files.
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Function
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Action
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Writes a matrix to a file according to the selected storage method
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Reads from a file a matrix written by the Write method
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Writes a matrix to a file according to its size and type
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Reads from a file a matrix written by the WriteBin method
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Writes a matrix or vector to a CSV file according to its size and type
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Reads from a CSV file a matrix or vector written by the WriteCSV method