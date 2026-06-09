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Indicators

Multi Forex Scanner MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Carlos Oliveira
Carlos Oliveira

Carlos Oliveira

4.6 (29)
5 products 6 codes 21 comments
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The Multi Forex Scanner indicator is a indicator that I developed because I wanted to save time finding good pairs to trade.

Here is the MT5 port of the MT4 original one.

It shows the list of currencies available in the Market Watch window. If you wish to hide any currency, just hide it in the Market Watch.

I hope it helps you.

fx scanner

settings

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