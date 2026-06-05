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MSNR v5.31Plus AEU EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Expert Advisor for testing the Turnaround Tuesday hypothesis. If Monday closes bullish, a Sell position is opened on Tuesday. If Monday closes bearish, a Buy position is opened. The EA supports an ATR-based filter, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, as well as position sizing using either a fixed lot size or percentage risk.Long-Only Trend Breakout with Dynamic Risk Management
Breakout is a clean, automated MetaTrader 5 expert advisor designed to capture algorithmic breakout momentum in structural bull markets.
An econometric price-space indicator that utilizes the Ornstein-Uhlenbeck stochastic process to mathematically estimate the asset's true driftless equilibrium and its speed of mean reversion.Universal Breakout Study
Universal Breakout Study is a research-focused Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to analyze and optimize range breakout strategies. It provides flexible parameter testing, fast optimization, and a structured framework for validating trading ideas using historical data and forward testing.