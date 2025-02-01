QQE MetaTrader indicator — or Quantitative Qualitative Estimation, is based on a rather complex calculation of the smoothed RSI indicators. As a result, you get two lines in a separate indicator window — the fast one and the slow one. There is also an important indicator level (50), which is used in signals. You can enable text, sound, and e-mail alerts for this indicator. This QQE implementation supports multi-timeframe analysis with upper timeframe display. The indicator is available for MT4, MT5

Price Alert MetaTrader indicator — can issue any type of alert when the price reaches certain levels set by a trader. There are three types of price levels: the first one is used when the price rises above certain level (displayed with the green line on the chart), the second one is used when the price falls below certain level (displayed with the red line on the chart), and the third one is used when the price reaches the certain level exactly (displayed with the yellow line). Three alert types include: native (popup), email, and push-notification. For email and push-notification alert features to work, you need to set up the email or MetaQuotes ID settings in your MetaTrader platform options window. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5.