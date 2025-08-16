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Indicators

Profit Maximiser - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mahmut Deniz
Mahmut Deniz

Mahmut Deniz

3 codes 1 comment
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Views:
5431
Rating:
(6)
Published:
PMax.mq5 (14.12 KB) view
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Output :
----------------------
0 : SuperTrend
1 : Direnc
2 : Support
3 : Trend
----------------------


Translated from Turkish by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/tr/code/54410

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