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Profit Maximiser - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Translated from Turkish by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/tr/code/54410
BotCilento is a sophisticated grid-trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend-following signals with adaptive risk management.Price Percentage Zigzag (No timeframes)
Zigzag which changes wave direction based on price percentage change on the asset
Interface for implementing asynchronous execution of algorithmsTarantella
Tarantella EA: Advanced grid trading system with hedging capabilities and Market Profile integration. Uses ADX trend filtering, Fibonacci-based grid spacing, and multi-layered entry conditions (RSI/ATR/volume) to execute trades only within Market Profile value areas. Features intelligent risk management including trailing stops, breakeven triggers, and partial hedge closing.