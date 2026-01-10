- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
0
Gewinntrades:
0 (0.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
0.00 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
0.00 EUR
Bruttoverlust:
0.00 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
0.00 EUR (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading-Aktivität:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Erholungsfaktor:
0.00
Long-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
n/a
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.00 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.00 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 EUR (0)
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 EUR
Maximaler:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Verteilung
Keine Angabe
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +0.00 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -0 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 0
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 0
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +0.00 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.00 EUR
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "PUPrime-Live2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
⚠️ Disclaimer / Risk Warning – MQL5 Trading Signal
The Raise Signal on MQL5 is a trading signal service based on monitored trades from a real trading account. By subscribing to this signal, you agree to copy the trading operations of the provider in your own trading account. MQL5
Important Risk Information:
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Historical results, growth figures, and trade performance shown on the signal page reflect past activity and should not be interpreted as a promise or forecast of future profitability. MQL5
Trading carries substantial risk. Trading leveraged products such as FOREX, precious metals, and CFDs can result in significant losses, including the loss of all your invested capital.
Results may differ. Your actual results may differ materially from the signal’s results due to differences in execution, slippage, spreads, broker conditions, account size, available instruments, and latency. MQL5
No guarantees by MQL5. The MQL5 Signals service is provided “as is” and MetaQuotes Ltd does not guarantee profitability, performance accuracy, uninterrupted operation, or the quality of any trading signal. MQL5
Subscriber responsibility. You are solely responsible for the decision to subscribe and for managing risk within your own trading account. Always ensure that you understand the risks involved and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.
Communication and execution risks. Technical issues such as communication failure or delayed order execution can impact the copying of trades. MQL5
Recommendation:
Before subscribing with real capital, consider testing the signal on a demo or risk-controlled account to ensure it fits your risk tolerance and trading objectives.
