- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
0
盈利交易:
0 (0.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
0.00 EUR
最差交易:
0.00 EUR
毛利:
0.00 EUR
毛利亏损:
0.00 EUR
最大连续赢利:
0 (0.00 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
0.00 EUR (0)
夏普比率:
0.00
交易活动:
n/a
最大入金加载:
0.00%
采收率:
0.00
长期交易:
0 (0.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
n/a
预期回报:
0.00 EUR
平均利润:
0.00 EUR
平均损失:
0.00 EUR
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 EUR (0)
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 EUR
最大值:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
分配
无数据
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +0.00 EUR
最差交易: -0 EUR
最大连续赢利: 0
最大连续失误: 0
最大连续盈利: +0.00 EUR
最大连续亏损: -0.00 EUR
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 PUPrime-Live2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
⚠️ Disclaimer / Risk Warning – MQL5 Trading Signal
The Raise Signal on MQL5 is a trading signal service based on monitored trades from a real trading account. By subscribing to this signal, you agree to copy the trading operations of the provider in your own trading account. MQL5
Important Risk Information:
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Historical results, growth figures, and trade performance shown on the signal page reflect past activity and should not be interpreted as a promise or forecast of future profitability. MQL5
Trading carries substantial risk. Trading leveraged products such as FOREX, precious metals, and CFDs can result in significant losses, including the loss of all your invested capital.
Results may differ. Your actual results may differ materially from the signal’s results due to differences in execution, slippage, spreads, broker conditions, account size, available instruments, and latency. MQL5
No guarantees by MQL5. The MQL5 Signals service is provided “as is” and MetaQuotes Ltd does not guarantee profitability, performance accuracy, uninterrupted operation, or the quality of any trading signal. MQL5
Subscriber responsibility. You are solely responsible for the decision to subscribe and for managing risk within your own trading account. Always ensure that you understand the risks involved and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.
Communication and execution risks. Technical issues such as communication failure or delayed order execution can impact the copying of trades. MQL5
Recommendation:
Before subscribing with real capital, consider testing the signal on a demo or risk-controlled account to ensure it fits your risk tolerance and trading objectives.
The Raise Signal on MQL5 is a trading signal service based on monitored trades from a real trading account. By subscribing to this signal, you agree to copy the trading operations of the provider in your own trading account. MQL5
Important Risk Information:
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Historical results, growth figures, and trade performance shown on the signal page reflect past activity and should not be interpreted as a promise or forecast of future profitability. MQL5
Trading carries substantial risk. Trading leveraged products such as FOREX, precious metals, and CFDs can result in significant losses, including the loss of all your invested capital.
Results may differ. Your actual results may differ materially from the signal’s results due to differences in execution, slippage, spreads, broker conditions, account size, available instruments, and latency. MQL5
No guarantees by MQL5. The MQL5 Signals service is provided “as is” and MetaQuotes Ltd does not guarantee profitability, performance accuracy, uninterrupted operation, or the quality of any trading signal. MQL5
Subscriber responsibility. You are solely responsible for the decision to subscribe and for managing risk within your own trading account. Always ensure that you understand the risks involved and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.
Communication and execution risks. Technical issues such as communication failure or delayed order execution can impact the copying of trades. MQL5
Recommendation:
Before subscribing with real capital, consider testing the signal on a demo or risk-controlled account to ensure it fits your risk tolerance and trading objectives.
没有评论