SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / EA BTC Vanguard
Mr Pinyo Lhowmongkolchai

EA BTC Vanguard

Mr Pinyo Lhowmongkolchai
0 Bewertungen
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 500 USD pro Monat kopieren
0%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
0
Gewinntrades:
0 (0.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
0.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
0.00 USD
Bruttoverlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading-Aktivität:
43.35%
Max deposit load:
1.28%
Erholungsfaktor:
0.00
Long-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
n/a
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.00 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.00 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
3.09% (30.88 USD)

Verteilung

Keine Angabe

  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +0.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -0 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 0
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 0
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +0.00 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.00 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-MT5 4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

A revolutionary expert advisor that doesn't just navigate volatility—it conquers it! This isn't just software;

it's your personal financial powerhouse, transforming chaotic market swings into a cascade of profitable opportunities.

Imagine a scalping maestro, precisely driven by dynamic grid logic , meticulously carving out pips while you watch.

Fully customizable, this MT5 marvel is your unfair advantage, whether you're snatching rapid gains or expertly surfing major trends.

Elevate your trading, dominate the charts, and redefine your success story with unparalleled precision and style.

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.09 06:33
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 06:33
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 06:33
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 06:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 06:33
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
EA BTC Vanguard
500 USD pro Monat
0%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
1
0%
0
0%
43%
n/a
0.00
USD
3%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.