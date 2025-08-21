KurseKategorien
INSM: Insmed Incorporated

145.86 USD 1.08 (0.75%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von INSM hat sich für heute um 0.75% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 143.82 bis zu einem Hoch von 146.50 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Insmed Incorporated-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
143.82 146.50
Jahresspanne
60.40 149.08
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
144.78
Eröffnung
144.76
Bid
145.86
Ask
146.16
Tief
143.82
Hoch
146.50
Volumen
3.431 K
Tagesänderung
0.75%
Monatsänderung
3.08%
6-Monatsänderung
93.27%
Jahresänderung
100.03%
