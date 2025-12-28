MQL5 Sonstiges
Spezifikation
Hello, I'm looking for a good mt5 EA who is profitable and can use for prop trading (good risk management), no grid, no heading. I want buy a EA with the source code (mq5 data) because I want brand on my company.
Bewerbungen
1
Bewertung
Projekte
0
0%
Schlichtung
4
0% / 75%
Frist nicht eingehalten
0
Arbeitet
2
Bewertung
Projekte
469
39%
Schlichtung
102
40% / 24%
Frist nicht eingehalten
77
16%
Beschäftigt
Veröffentlicht: 2 Beispiele
Projektdetails
Budget
30 - 125 USD
MwSt (19%): 5.7 - 23.75 USD
Insgesamt: 36 - 148.75 USD
Für die Entwickler27 - 112.5 USD
Kunde
Veröffentlichte Aufträge2
Anzahl der Schlichtungen0