I am looking for an experienced iOS developer to build a replay/backtest tool for MT5 Mobile on iOS, or alternatively, a separate iOS app that looks and functions exactly like MT5 Mobile.

The goal is to replay historical market data (XAUUSD+, Gold) while allowing manual trading exactly like a live account, for strategy testing and trading video creation. The chart must look identical to a live MT5 chart, with no visible replay elements.

Core Features

Symbol: XAUUSD+ (Gold)

Real historical market data, adjustable delay (1 hour up to 4 weeks)

Replay mode: Play, Pause, Rewind/Fast-forward, adjustable speed

Works on all MT5 timeframes

Manual paper trading (Buy/Sell, multiple positions, live-like behavior)

Add indicators and drawing tools (as in MT5 Mobile)

No extra panels, no backtest marks

UI/UX identical to MT5 Mobile iOS

Important

MT5 Mobile iOS only (no desktop solutions)

No real-money trading, no broker connection

Replay must not be identifiable as replay

Implementation Options

Option 1: Solution directly within MT5 Mobile iOS (if technically possible)

Option 2: Separate iOS app with exact MT5 Mobile look & behavior



