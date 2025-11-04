MQL5 Indikatoren Forex Stocks Futures
Spezifikation
MTF Bands Indicator Non repaint or lagging
Code an MT5 indicator according to the Pictures.
Must be MTF, HTF, LFT and Trading timeframe.
Trading timeframe Shows current and HTF Bands.
Use Bands like LWMA, SMA, T3, EMA , Ahrens………all the Type MA‘s available in the Settings, they are all non repaint.
Half lenght
ATR or Deviation-Setting
ATR period
Deviation
Multiplayer
Smoothing
Look back how many candles in percent were out of the Main Band
All alerts
Show Signals which Type of Signals
lower Band middle Band Cross Main Band outer Bands, Signal yes or no
Bewerbungen
1
Bewertung
Projekte
469
39%
Schlichtung
102
40% / 24%
Frist nicht eingehalten
77
16%
Beschäftigt
Veröffentlicht: 2 Beispiele
Ähnliche Aufträge
Projektdetails
Budget
150 - 300 USD
MwSt (19%): 28.5 - 57 USD
Insgesamt: 179 - 357 USD
Für die Entwickler135 - 270 USD
Ausführungsfristen
bis 3 Tag(e)
Kunde
Veröffentlichte Aufträge15
Anzahl der Schlichtungen0