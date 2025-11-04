FreelanceKategorien

MTF Double Bands indicator

MQL5 Indikatoren Forex Stocks Futures

Spezifikation

MTF Bands Indicator Non repaint or lagging

Code an MT5 indicator according to the Pictures.
Must be MTF, HTF, LFT and Trading timeframe.
Trading timeframe Shows current and HTF Bands. 
Use Bands like LWMA, SMA, T3, EMA , Ahrens………all the Type MA‘s available in the Settings, they are all non repaint. 
Half lenght 
ATR or Deviation-Setting 
ATR period
Deviation
Multiplayer
Smoothing
Look back how many candles in percent were  out of the Main Band 
All alerts 

Show Signals which Type of Signals

lower Band middle Band Cross Main Band outer Bands, Signal yes or no
 

Dateien:

PNG
IMG_6265.png
4.0 Mb
PNG
IMG_6264.png
4.2 Mb
PNG
IMG_6262.png
3.9 Mb
PNG
IMG_6258.png
3.5 Mb
PNG
IMG_6256.png
4.7 Mb

Bewerbungen

1
Entwickler 1
Bewertung
(294)
Projekte
469
39%
Schlichtung
102
40% / 24%
Frist nicht eingehalten
77
16%
Beschäftigt
Veröffentlicht: 2 Beispiele
Ähnliche Aufträge
MT5 Mobile iOS Replay / Backtest Tool (Live-Look, Manual Trading, Delayed Data) 3000 - 5000 USD
I am looking for an experienced iS developer to build a replay/backtest tool for MT5 Mobile on iOS, or alternatively, a separate iOS app that looks and functions exactly like MT5 Mobile. The goal is to replay historical market data (XAUUSD+, Gold) while allowing manual trading exactly like a live account, for strategy testing and trading video creation. The chart must look identical to a live MT chart, with no
MT5 Mobile iOS Replay / Backtest Tool (Live-Look, Manual Trading, Delayed Data) 3000 - 5000 USD
I am looking for an experienced iOS developer to build a replay/backtest tool for MT5 Mobile on iOS, or alternatively, a separate iOS app that looks and functions exactly like MT5 Mobile. The goal is to replay historical market data (XAUUSD+, Gold) while allowing manual trading exactly like a live account, for strategy testing and trading video creation. The chart must look identical to a live MT5 chart, with no

Projektdetails

Budget
150 - 300 USD
MwSt (19%): 28.5 - 57 USD
Insgesamt: 179 - 357 USD
Für die Entwickler
135 - 270 USD
Ausführungsfristen
bis 3 Tag(e)

Kunde

(2)
Veröffentlichte Aufträge15
Anzahl der Schlichtungen0