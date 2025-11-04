MTF Bands Indicator Non repaint or lagging





Code an MT5 indicator according to the Pictures.

Must be MTF, HTF, LFT and Trading timeframe.

Trading timeframe Shows current and HTF Bands.

Use Bands like LWMA, SMA, T3, EMA , Ahrens………all the Type MA‘s available in the Settings, they are all non repaint.

Half lenght

ATR or Deviation-Setting

ATR period

Deviation

Multiplayer

Smoothing

Look back how many candles in percent were out of the Main Band

All alerts

Show Signals which Type of Signals

lower Band middle Band Cross Main Band outer Bands, Signal yes or no



