Indikatoren: RSI Dashboard - Multi-Timeframe (M15/H1/H4/D1) + Progress Bars

RSI Dashboard - Multi-Timeframe (M15/H1/H4/D1) + Progress Bars:

A modern, draggable dashboard that displays real-time RSI values for M15, H1, H4, and D1 timeframes simultaneously. Features color-coded progress bars to instantly identify overbought and oversold conditions across multiple periods without switching charts.

Autor: Arnold Holm

