SylvesterEquationTriangular

Solves Sylvester equation for real quasi-triangular or complex triangular matrices:

op(A)*X + X*op(B) = scale*C

or

op(A)*X - X*op(B) = scale*C

where op(A) = A or A**T or A**H, and A and B are both upper triangular. A is m-by-m and B is n-by-n; the right hand side C and the solution X are m-by-n; and scale is an output scale factor, set <= 1 to avoid overflow in X.

LAPACK function TRSYL.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::SylvesterEquationTriangular(

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS transa,

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS transb,

ENUM_SYLVESTER_ISIGN isign,

matrix& B,

matrix& C,

matrix& X,

double& scale

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::SylvesterEquationTriangular(

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS transa,

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS transb,

ENUM_SYLVESTER_ISIGN isign,

matrixf& B,

matrixf& C,

matrixf& X,

float& scale

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrix::SylvesterEquationTriangular(

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS transa,

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS transb,

ENUM_SYLVESTER_ISIGN isign,

matrixc& B,

matrixc& C,

matrixc& X,

double& scale

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrix::SylvesterEquationTriangular(

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS transa,

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS transb,

ENUM_SYLVESTER_ISIGN isign,

matrixcf& B,

matrixcf& C,

matrixcf& X,

float& scale

);

Parameters

transa

[in] ENUM_BLAS_TRANS enumeration value which specifies option op(A).

transb

[in] ENUM_BLAS_TRANS enumeration value which specifies option op(B).

isign

[in] ENUM_SYLVESTER_ISIGN enumeration value which specifies the sign in the equation.

B

[in] Upper triangular matrix B.

C

[in] Matrix C whose columns are the right-hand sides for the systems of equations.

X

[out] Matrix X with solution of Sylvester equation.

scale

[out] The scale factor, set <= 1 to avoid overflow in X.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

Output matrix X has the same sizes as input matrix C.

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS

An enumeration defining options op(A) and op(B).

ID Description BLASTRANS_N 'N': No transpose BLASTRANS_T 'T': Transpose BLASTRANS_C 'C': Conjugate transpose

In case of real matrices the value BLASTRANS_C assumed as Transpose.

In case of complex matrices the value BLASTRANS_T assumed as Conjugate transpose.

ENUM_SYLVESTER_ISIGN

An enumeration defining the sign in the equation.