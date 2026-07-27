信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Carry Trade Filumina
TJIONG KIM SHIUNG Tjiong

Carry Trade Filumina

TJIONG KIM SHIUNG Tjiong
TJIONG KIM SHIUNG Tjiong

TJIONG KIM SHIUNG Tjiong

0条评论
可靠性
48
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 28%
QuickPro-Live
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
678
盈利交易:
662 (97.64%)
亏损交易:
16 (2.36%)
最好交易:
13.66 USD
最差交易:
-2.52 USD
毛利:
787.93 USD (112 599 pips)
毛利亏损:
-12.91 USD (1 853 pips)
最大连续赢利:
258 (251.34 USD)
最大连续盈利:
251.34 USD (258)
夏普比率:
0.86
交易活动:
94.48%
最大入金加载:
0.77%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
18
平均持有时间:
4 天
采收率:
307.55
长期交易:
678 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
61.03
预期回报:
1.14 USD
平均利润:
1.19 USD
平均损失:
-0.81 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-0.05 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-2.52 USD (1)
每月增长:
2.26%
年度预测:
27.43%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
2.52 USD (0.08%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.08% (2.52 USD)
净值:
7.31% (219.94 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDJPY.h 160
USDJPY.h 148
GBPJPY.h 140
GBPCHF.h 102
EURJPY.h 79
EURCHF.h 33
USDCHF.h 16
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDJPY.h 151
USDJPY.h 177
GBPJPY.h 183
GBPCHF.h 134
EURJPY.h 83
EURCHF.h 31
USDCHF.h 16
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDJPY.h 25K
USDJPY.h 29K
GBPJPY.h 29K
GBPCHF.h 7.8K
EURJPY.h 14K
EURCHF.h 2.8K
USDCHF.h 1.3K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +13.66 USD
最差交易: -3 USD
最大连续赢利: 258
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +251.34 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.05 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 QuickPro-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Professional Strategy Review — Carry Trade Long-Duration System

Strategy Type: Long-only carry trade Core Methodology: Interest-rate differential & positive swap accumulation Risk Profile: Low leverage, controlled exposure, long-duration holding Ideal Subscribers: Users who understand swap mechanics and prefer stable, yield-based strategies

📌 Overview

This strategy is built on a carry trade framework, focusing exclusively on long positions in currency pairs with positive interest-rate differentials. The objective is to generate consistent returns through positive swap, supported by medium-term price movements aligned with macroeconomic fundamentals.

Unlike short-term predictive systems, this approach prioritizes stability, discipline, and conservative risk management, making it suitable for traders who value long-term consistency over high-frequency volatility.

📌 Performance Characteristics

  • Win Rate: ~98% Reflects the nature of carry trade positions, which typically benefit from both swap and directional bias.

  • Drawdown: Very low and well-controlled Balance drawdown remains minimal; equity drawdown reflects normal floating from long-duration exposure.

  • Leverage Usage: Extremely conservative (deposit load <1%) Ensures resilience during periods of market noise or temporary retracements.

  • Average Holding Time: ~4 days Indicates a medium-term approach rather than intraday speculation.

  • Trade Direction: 100% long Fully aligned with the strategy’s carry trade philosophy.

📌 Strengths

  • High stability: No signs of overtrading, impulsive entries, or emotional exits.

  • Consistent performance: Small but steady profits, characteristic of yield-based strategies.

  • Risk discipline: Floating is managed within controlled parameters, avoiding excessive exposure.

  • Investor-friendly: Suitable for conservative subscribers seeking predictable growth rather than aggressive trading.

📌 Risks & Considerations

Carry trade strategies have unique characteristics that subscribers should understand:

  • Swap policies vary across brokers. Positive swap is not guaranteed universally; subscribers must verify their broker’s swap structure.

  • Central bank policy shifts may affect long-term directional bias.

  • Floating positions may last longer during periods of consolidation or macro uncertainty.

  • Not suitable for high-frequency or short-term traders who expect rapid profit cycles.

📌 Subscriber Profile

This strategy is recommended for users who:

  • understand interest-rate differentials and swap mechanics,

  • are comfortable with long-duration holding,

  • prefer stability over aggressive returns,

  • use brokers with favorable swap conditions.

📌 Professional Summary

This is a disciplined, stable, and yield-oriented carry trade strategy designed for long-term consistency. It offers low drawdown, conservative exposure, and predictable performance aligned with macroeconomic fundamentals. Subscribers are encouraged to review their broker’s swap rules to ensure optimal alignment with the strategy’s core mechanics.

没有评论
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Carry Trade Filumina
每月30 USD
28%
0
0
USD
3K
USD
48
0%
678
97%
94%
61.03
1.14
USD
7%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载