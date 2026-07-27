- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDJPY.h
|160
|USDJPY.h
|148
|GBPJPY.h
|140
|GBPCHF.h
|102
|EURJPY.h
|79
|EURCHF.h
|33
|USDCHF.h
|16
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|AUDJPY.h
|151
|USDJPY.h
|177
|GBPJPY.h
|183
|GBPCHF.h
|134
|EURJPY.h
|83
|EURCHF.h
|31
|USDCHF.h
|16
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|AUDJPY.h
|25K
|USDJPY.h
|29K
|GBPJPY.h
|29K
|GBPCHF.h
|7.8K
|EURJPY.h
|14K
|EURCHF.h
|2.8K
|USDCHF.h
|1.3K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 QuickPro-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
⭐ Professional Strategy Review — Carry Trade Long-Duration System
Strategy Type: Long-only carry trade Core Methodology: Interest-rate differential & positive swap accumulation Risk Profile: Low leverage, controlled exposure, long-duration holding Ideal Subscribers: Users who understand swap mechanics and prefer stable, yield-based strategies
📌 Overview
This strategy is built on a carry trade framework, focusing exclusively on long positions in currency pairs with positive interest-rate differentials. The objective is to generate consistent returns through positive swap, supported by medium-term price movements aligned with macroeconomic fundamentals.
Unlike short-term predictive systems, this approach prioritizes stability, discipline, and conservative risk management, making it suitable for traders who value long-term consistency over high-frequency volatility.
📌 Performance Characteristics
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Win Rate: ~98% Reflects the nature of carry trade positions, which typically benefit from both swap and directional bias.
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Drawdown: Very low and well-controlled Balance drawdown remains minimal; equity drawdown reflects normal floating from long-duration exposure.
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Leverage Usage: Extremely conservative (deposit load <1%) Ensures resilience during periods of market noise or temporary retracements.
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Average Holding Time: ~4 days Indicates a medium-term approach rather than intraday speculation.
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Trade Direction: 100% long Fully aligned with the strategy’s carry trade philosophy.
📌 Strengths
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High stability: No signs of overtrading, impulsive entries, or emotional exits.
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Consistent performance: Small but steady profits, characteristic of yield-based strategies.
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Risk discipline: Floating is managed within controlled parameters, avoiding excessive exposure.
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Investor-friendly: Suitable for conservative subscribers seeking predictable growth rather than aggressive trading.
📌 Risks & Considerations
Carry trade strategies have unique characteristics that subscribers should understand:
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Swap policies vary across brokers. Positive swap is not guaranteed universally; subscribers must verify their broker’s swap structure.
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Central bank policy shifts may affect long-term directional bias.
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Floating positions may last longer during periods of consolidation or macro uncertainty.
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Not suitable for high-frequency or short-term traders who expect rapid profit cycles.
📌 Subscriber Profile
This strategy is recommended for users who:
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understand interest-rate differentials and swap mechanics,
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are comfortable with long-duration holding,
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prefer stability over aggressive returns,
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use brokers with favorable swap conditions.
📌 Professional Summary
This is a disciplined, stable, and yield-oriented carry trade strategy designed for long-term consistency. It offers low drawdown, conservative exposure, and predictable performance aligned with macroeconomic fundamentals. Subscribers are encouraged to review their broker’s swap rules to ensure optimal alignment with the strategy’s core mechanics.
USD
USD
USD