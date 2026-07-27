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TJIONG KIM SHIUNG Tjiong

Carry Trade Filumina

TJIONG KIM SHIUNG Tjiong
TJIONG KIM SHIUNG Tjiong

TJIONG KIM SHIUNG Tjiong

0 reviews
Reliability
47 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 28%
QuickPro-Live
1:500
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
669
Profit Trades:
653 (97.60%)
Loss Trades:
16 (2.39%)
Best trade:
13.66 USD
Worst trade:
-2.52 USD
Gross Profit:
778.06 USD (111 189 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12.91 USD (1 853 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
258 (251.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
251.34 USD (258)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.85
Trading activity:
92.45%
Max deposit load:
0.77%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
303.63
Long Trades:
669 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
60.27
Expected Payoff:
1.14 USD
Average Profit:
1.19 USD
Average Loss:
-0.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-0.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.52 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.10%
Annual Forecast:
25.46%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2.52 USD (0.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.08% (2.52 USD)
By Equity:
7.31% (219.94 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDJPY.h 158
USDJPY.h 147
GBPJPY.h 136
GBPCHF.h 100
EURJPY.h 79
EURCHF.h 33
USDCHF.h 16
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDJPY.h 149
USDJPY.h 176
GBPJPY.h 180
GBPCHF.h 130
EURJPY.h 83
EURCHF.h 31
USDCHF.h 16
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDJPY.h 24K
USDJPY.h 29K
GBPJPY.h 28K
GBPCHF.h 7.5K
EURJPY.h 14K
EURCHF.h 2.8K
USDCHF.h 1.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13.66 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 258
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +251.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.05 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "QuickPro-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Professional Strategy Review — Carry Trade Long-Duration System

Strategy Type: Long-only carry trade Core Methodology: Interest-rate differential & positive swap accumulation Risk Profile: Low leverage, controlled exposure, long-duration holding Ideal Subscribers: Users who understand swap mechanics and prefer stable, yield-based strategies

📌 Overview

This strategy is built on a carry trade framework, focusing exclusively on long positions in currency pairs with positive interest-rate differentials. The objective is to generate consistent returns through positive swap, supported by medium-term price movements aligned with macroeconomic fundamentals.

Unlike short-term predictive systems, this approach prioritizes stability, discipline, and conservative risk management, making it suitable for traders who value long-term consistency over high-frequency volatility.

📌 Performance Characteristics

  • Win Rate: ~98% Reflects the nature of carry trade positions, which typically benefit from both swap and directional bias.

  • Drawdown: Very low and well-controlled Balance drawdown remains minimal; equity drawdown reflects normal floating from long-duration exposure.

  • Leverage Usage: Extremely conservative (deposit load <1%) Ensures resilience during periods of market noise or temporary retracements.

  • Average Holding Time: ~4 days Indicates a medium-term approach rather than intraday speculation.

  • Trade Direction: 100% long Fully aligned with the strategy’s carry trade philosophy.

📌 Strengths

  • High stability: No signs of overtrading, impulsive entries, or emotional exits.

  • Consistent performance: Small but steady profits, characteristic of yield-based strategies.

  • Risk discipline: Floating is managed within controlled parameters, avoiding excessive exposure.

  • Investor-friendly: Suitable for conservative subscribers seeking predictable growth rather than aggressive trading.

📌 Risks & Considerations

Carry trade strategies have unique characteristics that subscribers should understand:

  • Swap policies vary across brokers. Positive swap is not guaranteed universally; subscribers must verify their broker’s swap structure.

  • Central bank policy shifts may affect long-term directional bias.

  • Floating positions may last longer during periods of consolidation or macro uncertainty.

  • Not suitable for high-frequency or short-term traders who expect rapid profit cycles.

📌 Subscriber Profile

This strategy is recommended for users who:

  • understand interest-rate differentials and swap mechanics,

  • are comfortable with long-duration holding,

  • prefer stability over aggressive returns,

  • use brokers with favorable swap conditions.

📌 Professional Summary

This is a disciplined, stable, and yield-oriented carry trade strategy designed for long-term consistency. It offers low drawdown, conservative exposure, and predictable performance aligned with macroeconomic fundamentals. Subscribers are encouraged to review their broker’s swap rules to ensure optimal alignment with the strategy’s core mechanics.

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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Carry Trade Filumina
30 USD per month
28%
0
0
USD
3K
USD
47
0%
669
97%
92%
60.26
1.14
USD
7%
1:500
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