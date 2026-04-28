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Ramil Kireev

Eldorium Risk 5

Ramil Kireev
Ramil Kireev

Ramil Kireev

1 代码 8 评论
0条评论
可靠性
30
1 / 190 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 216%
Alpari-MT5
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
195
盈利交易:
158 (81.02%)
亏损交易:
37 (18.97%)
最好交易:
65.94 USD
最差交易:
-83.29 USD
毛利:
1 833.14 USD (123 617 pips)
毛利亏损:
-744.34 USD (49 965 pips)
最大连续赢利:
26 (171.32 USD)
最大连续盈利:
363.15 USD (10)
夏普比率:
0.39
交易活动:
5.85%
最大入金加载:
11.70%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
1
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
4.15
长期交易:
163 (83.59%)
短期交易:
32 (16.41%)
利润因子:
2.46
预期回报:
5.58 USD
平均利润:
11.60 USD
平均损失:
-20.12 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-260.37 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-260.37 USD (6)
每月增长:
8.09%
年度预测:
98.19%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
10.18 USD
最大值:
262.36 USD (16.96%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
16.96% (262.36 USD)
净值:
17.05% (232.58 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 195
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 74K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +65.94 USD
最差交易: -83 USD
最大连续赢利: 10
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +171.32 USD
最大连续亏损: -260.37 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Alpari-MT5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

AdmiralMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
0.00 × 15
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.07 × 44
ICMarkets-MT5
0.26 × 180
Exness-MT5Real
0.37 × 30
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.73 × 256
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.89 × 305
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.20 × 46
Alpari-MT5
1.84 × 637
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.62 × 29
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
2.88 × 8
ForexChief-MT5
3.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
5.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 27
Exness-MT5Real31
5.21 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
6.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
6.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.54 × 48
21 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

The account is managed by Eldorium. Default settings with a risk level of 5.
This is NOT an aggressive scalper and NOT a Martingale strategy that produces a nice-looking chart for a month and then wipes out the account.
Eldorium is an institutional approach to mean reversion.
The system features strict stop-losses, equity protection, and trend filtering from higher time frames.

What to expect from a signal:

  • Sideways periods: the system may go weeks without making trades or hover around zero while waiting for ideal conditions.
  • Safety: you won’t wake up to find your deposit wiped out by a black swan event.
  • Slow but secure capital growth over the long term.
  • Suitable for serious investors seeking diversification.
没有评论
2026.08.10 15:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.27 17:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 13:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.09 18:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.08 08:22
No swaps are charged
2026.07.08 08:22
No swaps are charged
2026.07.07 08:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.03 08:07
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.23 14:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.22 17:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.28 15:07
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:3000
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Eldorium Risk 5
每月30 USD
216%
1
190
USD
1.6K
USD
30
100%
195
81%
6%
2.46
5.58
USD
17%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

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