- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
195
盈利交易:
158 (81.02%)
亏损交易:
37 (18.97%)
最好交易:
65.94 USD
最差交易:
-83.29 USD
毛利:
1 833.14 USD (123 617 pips)
毛利亏损:
-744.34 USD (49 965 pips)
最大连续赢利:
26 (171.32 USD)
最大连续盈利:
363.15 USD (10)
夏普比率:
0.39
交易活动:
5.85%
最大入金加载:
11.70%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
1
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
4.15
长期交易:
163 (83.59%)
短期交易:
32 (16.41%)
利润因子:
2.46
预期回报:
5.58 USD
平均利润:
11.60 USD
平均损失:
-20.12 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-260.37 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-260.37 USD (6)
每月增长:
8.09%
年度预测:
98.19%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
10.18 USD
最大值:
262.36 USD (16.96%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
16.96% (262.36 USD)
净值:
17.05% (232.58 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|195
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|74K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +65.94 USD
最差交易: -83 USD
最大连续赢利: 10
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +171.32 USD
最大连续亏损: -260.37 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Alpari-MT5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
|0.00 × 15
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 33
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.07 × 44
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.26 × 180
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.37 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.73 × 256
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.89 × 305
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.20 × 46
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.84 × 637
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.62 × 29
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|2.88 × 8
|
ForexChief-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|5.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 27
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|5.21 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|6.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 48
The account is managed by Eldorium. Default settings with a risk level of 5.
This is NOT an aggressive scalper and NOT a Martingale strategy that produces a nice-looking chart for a month and then wipes out the account.
Eldorium is an institutional approach to mean reversion.
The system features strict stop-losses, equity protection, and trend filtering from higher time frames.
What to expect from a signal:
- Sideways periods: the system may go weeks without making trades or hover around zero while waiting for ideal conditions.
- Safety: you won’t wake up to find your deposit wiped out by a black swan event.
- Slow but secure capital growth over the long term.
- Suitable for serious investors seeking diversification.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
216%
1
190
USD
USD
1.6K
USD
USD
30
100%
195
81%
6%
2.46
5.58
USD
USD
17%
1:500