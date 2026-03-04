信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / GoldZILLA AI Medium Risk
Christophe Pa Trouillas

GoldZILLA AI Medium Risk

Christophe Pa Trouillas
Christophe Pa Trouillas

Christophe Pa Trouillas

4.6 (107)
👨‍💻 关于我们
======================================================
MetaSignalsPro 由一支经验丰富的系统化交易员和风险管理者团队领导，他们拥有超过15年的实盘市场经验。
我们以严谨的态度设计、测试和运行我们的系统，因为我们首先会将它们用于我们自己的资金。
团队的哲学本质上是保守的：我们将稳健性、可控的风险和可重复性置于激进的业绩目标之上。
🎯 我们的使命
======================================================
22 产品 8 信号 1 主题 24 评论
0条评论
可靠性
31
1 / 3.9K USD
每月复制 99 USD per 
增长自 2026 188%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:100
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
317
盈利交易:
187 (58.99%)
亏损交易:
130 (41.01%)
最好交易:
146.38 USD
最差交易:
-59.36 USD
毛利:
4 608.38 USD (432 908 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 748.50 USD (263 835 pips)
最大连续赢利:
8 (269.62 USD)
最大连续盈利:
330.16 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.17
交易活动:
30.22%
最大入金加载:
8.32%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
12
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
8.09
长期交易:
165 (52.05%)
短期交易:
152 (47.95%)
利润因子:
1.68
预期回报:
5.87 USD
平均利润:
24.64 USD
平均损失:
-21.14 USD
最大连续失误:
7 (-99.98 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-145.12 USD (5)
每月增长:
6.66%
年度预测:
80.75%
算法交易:
98%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
60.38 USD
最大值:
229.93 USD (8.37%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
10.14% (167.36 USD)
净值:
12.04% (198.56 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 317
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 1.9K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 169K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +146.38 USD
最差交易: -59 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +269.62 USD
最大连续亏损: -99.98 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-6 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Xellion-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real3
0.14 × 7
FPTradingLLC-Live
2.20 × 20
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
2.50 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.46 × 13
RoboForex-ECN
3.75 × 24
VantageMarkets-Live 19
5.54 × 37
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.69 × 95
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
9.96 × 114
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
10.21 × 24
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
12.93 × 228
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.47 × 151
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Generate controlled returns with an AI-assisted, risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA.

GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD.

[ Live Signal ] - [ Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ]

After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions.

Why choose this EA?

Dynamic multi-strategy approach

  • Advanced market regime detection for optimal strategy selection
  • Five distinct trading strategies tailored for these market regimes
  • Symmetric algorithmic rules for both buy and sell signals

Risk diversification

  • Multiple timeframe analysis (M5 to H1)
  • Five uncorrelated strategies reducing overall portfolio risk
  • Dynamic risk adjustment based on market conditions
  • Stop-loss protection on all positions

Advanced AI Risk Management

  • Powered by Grok Large Language Model with live web search
  • Real-time macro analysis and news event monitoring
  • Daily trend forecasts with detailed reasoning

Gold-optimized performance

  • Specifically designed for XAUUSD CFD trading
  • Capitalizes on Gold's unique volatility characteristics
  • Multiple strategies tailored for Gold's price behavior

Highest ethical backtesting & Trustworthy live performance

  • 100% qualitative data with no omissions
  • Zero manipulation of historical stop losses or take profits
  • No overfitting
  • Regular comparison of the Live Signal with the Backtests to check their alignment

Proximate and constant support

  • Whatever your expertise, we are backing you to immediately go to market with our EA


Prop Firm Support

Before purchasing, verify your Prop Firm rules and challenge limitations, which could include:

  • Holding positions overnight
  • Simultaneous trades
  • Trading during the news
  • High Frequency Trading
  • ...

In all cases, we will deliver the corresponding set file for you.


Backtest & Setup Guide

  • EA launching asset and Time frame: XAUUSD | M5
  • Strategy Timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1
  • Backtest History: High-quality tick data
  • Tested period: 2017-2025, Every Tick
  • Out of Sample: since 2023
  • Minimum / Recommended deposit: $500 / $2000
  • Preferred Broker: ICMarkets

Risk Warning

  • Be aware of the risks before purchasing this Expert Advisor
  • Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability
  • No trading system can win 100% of the time
  • Check our post How not to be fooled when you buy an algo

没有评论
2026.07.07 12:44
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.42% of days out of 181 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.01 15:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.30 20:10
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.6% of days out of 174 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.24 19:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.17 18:10
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 161 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.09 20:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.09 15:07
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.58% of days out of 153 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.05 15:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.28 03:16
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 141 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.27 11:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.21 18:48
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.48% of days out of 134 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.20 19:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.20 03:22
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.51% of days out of 133 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.15 01:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.14 15:25
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.72% of days out of 127 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.14 13:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.12 19:55
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.8% of days out of 125 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.12 15:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.11 13:52
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.84% of days out of 124 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.20 14:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
GoldZILLA AI Medium Risk
每月99 USD
188%
1
3.9K
USD
2.8K
USD
31
98%
317
58%
30%
1.67
5.87
USD
12%
1:100
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载