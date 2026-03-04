- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
317
盈利交易:
187 (58.99%)
亏损交易:
130 (41.01%)
最好交易:
146.38 USD
最差交易:
-59.36 USD
毛利:
4 608.38 USD (432 908 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 748.50 USD (263 835 pips)
最大连续赢利:
8 (269.62 USD)
最大连续盈利:
330.16 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.17
交易活动:
30.22%
最大入金加载:
8.32%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
12
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
8.09
长期交易:
165 (52.05%)
短期交易:
152 (47.95%)
利润因子:
1.68
预期回报:
5.87 USD
平均利润:
24.64 USD
平均损失:
-21.14 USD
最大连续失误:
7 (-99.98 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-145.12 USD (5)
每月增长:
6.66%
年度预测:
80.75%
算法交易:
98%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
60.38 USD
最大值:
229.93 USD (8.37%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
10.14% (167.36 USD)
净值:
12.04% (198.56 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|317
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.9K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|169K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +146.38 USD
最差交易: -59 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +269.62 USD
最大连续亏损: -99.98 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-6 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Xellion-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.14 × 7
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|2.20 × 20
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|2.50 × 2
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.46 × 13
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.75 × 24
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|5.54 × 37
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.69 × 95
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|9.96 × 114
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|10.21 × 24
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|12.93 × 228
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.47 × 151
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
Generate controlled returns with an AI-assisted, risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA.
GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD.
[ Live Signal ] - [ Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ]
After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions.
Why choose this EA?
Dynamic multi-strategy approach
- Advanced market regime detection for optimal strategy selection
- Five distinct trading strategies tailored for these market regimes
- Symmetric algorithmic rules for both buy and sell signals
Risk diversification
- Multiple timeframe analysis (M5 to H1)
- Five uncorrelated strategies reducing overall portfolio risk
- Dynamic risk adjustment based on market conditions
- Stop-loss protection on all positions
Advanced AI Risk Management
- Powered by Grok Large Language Model with live web search
- Real-time macro analysis and news event monitoring
- Daily trend forecasts with detailed reasoning
Gold-optimized performance
- Specifically designed for XAUUSD CFD trading
- Capitalizes on Gold's unique volatility characteristics
- Multiple strategies tailored for Gold's price behavior
Highest ethical backtesting & Trustworthy live performance
- 100% qualitative data with no omissions
- Zero manipulation of historical stop losses or take profits
- No overfitting
- Regular comparison of the Live Signal with the Backtests to check their alignment
Proximate and constant support
- Whatever your expertise, we are backing you to immediately go to market with our EA
Prop Firm Support
Before purchasing, verify your Prop Firm rules and challenge limitations, which could include:
- Holding positions overnight
- Simultaneous trades
- Trading during the news
- High Frequency Trading
- ...
In all cases, we will deliver the corresponding set file for you.
Backtest & Setup Guide
- EA launching asset and Time frame: XAUUSD | M5
- Strategy Timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1
- Backtest History: High-quality tick data
- Tested period: 2017-2025, Every Tick
- Out of Sample: since 2023
- Minimum / Recommended deposit: $500 / $2000
- Preferred Broker: ICMarkets
Risk Warning
- Be aware of the risks before purchasing this Expert Advisor
- Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability
- No trading system can win 100% of the time
- Check our post How not to be fooled when you buy an algo
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月99 USD
188%
1
3.9K
USD
USD
2.8K
USD
USD
31
98%
317
58%
30%
1.67
5.87
USD
USD
12%
1:100