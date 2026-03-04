Generate controlled returns with an AI-assisted, risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA.

GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD.

[ Live Signal ] - [ Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ]

After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions.

Why choose this EA?

Dynamic multi-strategy approach

Advanced market regime detection for optimal strategy selection

Five distinct trading strategies tailored for these market regimes

Symmetric algorithmic rules for both buy and sell signals

Risk diversification

Multiple timeframe analysis (M5 to H1)

Five uncorrelated strategies reducing overall portfolio risk

Dynamic risk adjustment based on market conditions

Stop-loss protection on all positions

Advanced AI Risk Management

Powered by Grok Large Language Model with live web search

Real-time macro analysis and news event monitoring

Daily trend forecasts with detailed reasoning

Gold-optimized performance

Specifically designed for XAUUSD CFD trading

Capitalizes on Gold's unique volatility characteristics

Multiple strategies tailored for Gold's price behavior

Highest ethical backtesting & Trustworthy live performance

100% qualitative data with no omissions

Zero manipulation of historical stop losses or take profits

No overfitting

Regular comparison of the Live Signal with the Backtests to check their alignment

Proximate and constant support

Whatever your expertise, we are backing you to immediately go to market with our EA





Prop Firm Support

Before purchasing, verify your Prop Firm rules and challenge limitations, which could include:

Holding positions overnight

Simultaneous trades

Trading during the news

High Frequency Trading

...

In all cases, we will deliver the corresponding set file for you.

Backtest & Setup Guide

EA launching asset and Time frame: XAUUSD | M5

XAUUSD | M5 Strategy Timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1

M5, M15, M30, H1 Backtest History: High-quality tick data

High-quality tick data Tested period: 2017-2025, Every Tick

2017-2025, Every Tick Out of Sample: since 2023

since 2023 Minimum / Recommended deposit: $500 / $2000

$500 / $2000 Preferred Broker: ICMarkets

Risk Warning