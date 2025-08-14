信号部分
21
0 / 0 USD
增长自 2025 -10%
VantageInternational-Live 8
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
190
盈利交易:
147 (77.36%)
亏损交易:
43 (22.63%)
最好交易:
36.21 USD
最差交易:
-115.14 USD
毛利:
307.46 USD (22 638 pips)
毛利亏损:
-351.11 USD (19 835 pips)
最大连续赢利:
16 (41.15 USD)
最大连续盈利:
44.76 USD (5)
夏普比率:
-0.01
交易活动:
2.65%
最大入金加载:
20.46%
最近交易:
4 几天前
每周交易:
3
平均持有时间:
21 分钟
采收率:
-0.18
长期交易:
52 (27.37%)
短期交易:
138 (72.63%)
利润因子:
0.88
预期回报:
-0.23 USD
平均利润:
2.09 USD
平均损失:
-8.17 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-144.53 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-144.53 USD (5)
每月增长:
4.54%
年度预测:
55.09%
算法交易:
97%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
85.35 USD
最大值:
237.24 USD (38.80%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
38.82% (237.54 USD)
净值:
16.91% (103.36 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 168
GBPUSD+ 22
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD+ 25
GBPUSD+ -69
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD+ 3.5K
GBPUSD+ -647
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +36.21 USD
最差交易: -115 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +41.15 USD
最大连续亏损: -144.53 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageInternational-Live 8 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:

https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe.

1. Target average signal return of 65% - 85% per year.

2. The deposit for copying the signal   must be at least $200

3. The leverage on your account   should be at the level of 1: 100 or more.

4.DRAWDOWN in transactions is very low, maybe it reaches below 10% in the worst political and economic events

5. At my signal, trading is not conducted all the time. If there is a slight volatility in the market, then it may not be within 2-3 trading days. This is normal.

6. To receive signals, you need your MT5 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important!

7. The following currency pairs are traded on the signal: XAUUSD

8.This signal is recommended for those who want to be active in the market for years and are satisfied with low profit and the amount of DRAWDOWN is important to them


2025.12.08 15:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 09:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 07:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 17:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.28 08:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.28 03:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.22 00:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.21 04:28
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.71% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.16 01:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.07 11:36
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.01 07:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.54% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.08 06:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.07 05:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.20 14:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.14 14:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.14 14:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.08.14 13:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.14 13:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
