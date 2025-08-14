SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / GREEN FOREX
Kaan Eren

GREEN FOREX

Kaan Eren
0 reviews
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -10%
VantageInternational-Live 8
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
190
Profit Trades:
147 (77.36%)
Loss Trades:
43 (22.63%)
Best trade:
36.21 USD
Worst trade:
-115.14 USD
Gross Profit:
307.46 USD (22 638 pips)
Gross Loss:
-351.11 USD (19 835 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (41.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
44.76 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
2.65%
Max deposit load:
20.46%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
21 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.18
Long Trades:
52 (27.37%)
Short Trades:
138 (72.63%)
Profit Factor:
0.88
Expected Payoff:
-0.23 USD
Average Profit:
2.09 USD
Average Loss:
-8.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-144.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-144.53 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
4.54%
Annual Forecast:
55.09%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
85.35 USD
Maximal:
237.24 USD (38.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.82% (237.54 USD)
By Equity:
16.91% (103.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 168
GBPUSD+ 22
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 25
GBPUSD+ -69
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 3.5K
GBPUSD+ -647
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +36.21 USD
Worst trade: -115 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +41.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -144.53 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:

https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe.

1. Target average signal return of 65% - 85% per year.

2. The deposit for copying the signal   must be at least $200

3. The leverage on your account   should be at the level of 1: 100 or more.

4.DRAWDOWN in transactions is very low, maybe it reaches below 10% in the worst political and economic events

5. At my signal, trading is not conducted all the time. If there is a slight volatility in the market, then it may not be within 2-3 trading days. This is normal.

6. To receive signals, you need your MT5 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important!

7. The following currency pairs are traded on the signal: XAUUSD

8.This signal is recommended for those who want to be active in the market for years and are satisfied with low profit and the amount of DRAWDOWN is important to them


No reviews
2025.12.08 15:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 09:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 07:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 17:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.28 08:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.28 03:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.22 00:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.21 04:28
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.71% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.16 01:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.07 11:36
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.01 07:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.54% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.08 06:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.07 05:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.20 14:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.14 14:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.14 14:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.08.14 13:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.14 13:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register