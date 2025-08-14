- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|168
|GBPUSD+
|22
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD+
|25
|GBPUSD+
|-69
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD+
|3.5K
|GBPUSD+
|-647
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VantageInternational-Live 8" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:
https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe.
1. Target average signal return of 65% - 85% per year.
2. The deposit for copying the signal must be at least $200
3. The leverage on your account should be at the level of 1: 100 or more.
4.DRAWDOWN in transactions is very low, maybe it reaches below 10% in the worst political and economic events
5. At my signal, trading is not conducted all the time. If there is a slight volatility in the market, then it may not be within 2-3 trading days. This is normal.
6. To receive signals, you need your MT5 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important!
7. The following currency pairs are traded on the signal: XAUUSD
8.This signal is recommended for those who want to be active in the market for years and are satisfied with low profit and the amount of DRAWDOWN is important to them