Kaan Eren

GREEN FOREX

Kaan Eren
0 отзывов
21 неделя
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 -10%
VantageInternational-Live 8
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
190
Прибыльных трейдов:
147 (77.36%)
Убыточных трейдов:
43 (22.63%)
Лучший трейд:
36.21 USD
Худший трейд:
-115.14 USD
Общая прибыль:
307.46 USD (22 638 pips)
Общий убыток:
-351.11 USD (19 835 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
16 (41.15 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
44.76 USD (5)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
-0.01
Торговая активность:
2.65%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
20.46%
Последний трейд:
3 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
3
Ср. время удержания:
21 минуту
Фактор восстановления:
-0.18
Длинных трейдов:
52 (27.37%)
Коротких трейдов:
138 (72.63%)
Профит фактор:
0.88
Мат. ожидание:
-0.23 USD
Средняя прибыль:
2.09 USD
Средний убыток:
-8.17 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-144.53 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-144.53 USD (5)
Прирост в месяц:
4.54%
Годовой прогноз:
55.09%
Алготрейдинг:
97%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
85.35 USD
Максимальная:
237.24 USD (38.80%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
38.82% (237.54 USD)
По эквити:
16.91% (103.36 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 168
GBPUSD+ 22
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD+ 25
GBPUSD+ -69
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD+ 3.5K
GBPUSD+ -647
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +36.21 USD
Худший трейд: -115 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 5
Макс. серия проигрышей: 5
Макс. прибыль в серии: +41.15 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -144.53 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VantageInternational-Live 8" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:

https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe.

1. Target average signal return of 65% - 85% per year.

2. The deposit for copying the signal   must be at least $200

3. The leverage on your account   should be at the level of 1: 100 or more.

4.DRAWDOWN in transactions is very low, maybe it reaches below 10% in the worst political and economic events

5. At my signal, trading is not conducted all the time. If there is a slight volatility in the market, then it may not be within 2-3 trading days. This is normal.

6. To receive signals, you need your MT5 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important!

7. The following currency pairs are traded on the signal: XAUUSD

8.This signal is recommended for those who want to be active in the market for years and are satisfied with low profit and the amount of DRAWDOWN is important to them


Нет отзывов
2025.12.08 15:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 09:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 07:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 17:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.28 08:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.28 03:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.22 00:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.21 04:28
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.71% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.16 01:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.07 11:36
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.01 07:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.54% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.08 06:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.07 05:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.20 14:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.14 14:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.14 14:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.08.14 13:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.14 13:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
