- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|88
|GBPUSD+
|3
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|75
|GBPUSD+
|49
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|8K
|GBPUSD+
|303
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 8" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:
https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe.
1. Target average signal return of 65% - 85% per year.
2. The deposit for copying the signal must be at least $200
3. The leverage on your account should be at the level of 1: 100 or more.
4.DRAWDOWN in transactions is very low, maybe it reaches below 10% in the worst political and economic events
5. At my signal, trading is not conducted all the time. If there is a slight volatility in the market, then it may not be within 2-3 trading days. This is normal.
6. To receive signals, you need your MT5 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important!
7. The following currency pairs are traded on the signal: XAUUSD
8.This signal is recommended for those who want to be active in the market for years and are satisfied with low profit and the amount of DRAWDOWN is important to them
