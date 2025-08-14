SignauxSections
Kaan Eren

GREEN FOREX

Kaan Eren
0 avis
Fiabilité
9 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 27%
VantageInternational-Live 8
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
91
Bénéfice trades:
71 (78.02%)
Perte trades:
20 (21.98%)
Meilleure transaction:
36.21 USD
Pire transaction:
-3.49 USD
Bénéfice brut:
148.28 USD (10 226 pips)
Perte brute:
-24.46 USD (1 961 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
14 (15.33 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
44.76 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.35
Activité de trading:
0.60%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
17.22%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
17
Temps de détention moyen:
14 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
16.69
Longs trades:
27 (29.67%)
Courts trades:
64 (70.33%)
Facteur de profit:
6.06
Rendement attendu:
1.36 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.09 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.22 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-4.93 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-7.36 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
16.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.20 USD
Maximal:
7.42 USD (1.44%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.45% (7.45 USD)
Par fonds propres:
5.35% (26.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 88
GBPUSD+ 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 75
GBPUSD+ 49
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 8K
GBPUSD+ 303
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +36.21 USD
Pire transaction: -3 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +15.33 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -4.93 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 8" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:

https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe.

1. Target average signal return of 65% - 85% per year.

2. The deposit for copying the signal   must be at least $200

3. The leverage on your account   should be at the level of 1: 100 or more.

4.DRAWDOWN in transactions is very low, maybe it reaches below 10% in the worst political and economic events

5. At my signal, trading is not conducted all the time. If there is a slight volatility in the market, then it may not be within 2-3 trading days. This is normal.

6. To receive signals, you need your MT5 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important!

7. The following currency pairs are traded on the signal: XAUUSD

8.This signal is recommended for those who want to be active in the market for years and are satisfied with low profit and the amount of DRAWDOWN is important to them


Aucun avis
2025.09.08 06:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.07 05:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.20 14:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.14 14:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.14 14:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.08.14 13:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.14 13:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
