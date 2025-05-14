信号部分
Quantitative Portfolio Management

Alexey Zverev
增长自 2025 -18%
Bybit-Live
1:500
交易:
48
盈利交易:
30 (62.50%)
亏损交易:
18 (37.50%)
最好交易:
180.59 UST
最差交易:
-463.11 UST
毛利:
2 328.36 UST (11 049 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 664.15 UST (19 482 pips)
最大连续赢利:
13 (1 361.31 UST)
最大连续盈利:
1 361.31 UST (13)
夏普比率:
-0.03
交易活动:
31.99%
最大入金加载:
8.39%
最近交易:
15 几天前
每周交易:
19
平均持有时间:
4 天
采收率:
-0.20
长期交易:
16 (33.33%)
短期交易:
32 (66.67%)
利润因子:
0.87
预期回报:
-7.00 UST
平均利润:
77.61 UST
平均损失:
-148.01 UST
最大连续失误:
12 (-425.07 UST)
最大连续亏损:
-850.87 UST (2)
每月增长:
-40.76%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
335.79 UST
最大值:
1 674.42 UST (41.13%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
47.33% (1 674.42 UST)
净值:
25.77% (677.89 UST)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 48
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD+ -336
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD+ -8.4K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Bybit-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Good day,

The account from which signals will be provided from under this subscription is managed by both me and my business partner, Anton - there is no automated algorithmic trading involved - a person is always manually involved in the opening and setting up of positions and their respective parameters.


About us:

- I work as a Portfolio Manager for private clients - you can see more information on me via the link to my LinkedIn profile (link is next to the photo in my MQL profile - a LinkedIn account is necessary to access my profile details)

- Anton is a Trader with over 10 years' worth of successful trading experience


About the strategy:

Presently, one strategy is being executed on the account in question - it is strictly linked with the EUR/USD currency pair. More strategies and instruments will be added in the future.

The strategy was personally developed (proprietary) and is strictly quantitative-based. Fundamental and technical analysis is of no interest to us within this strategy - only numbers matter.

Signals are quite rare: on average, we expect ˜54 signals per year (analysis has shown that there was an instance whereby there were only 18 signals in a whole year). On a monthly basis, we expect anywhere from 1 to 10 signals, however, there is a possibility that there may not be a single signal in a whole month. Our aim is to make the maximum possible profit in a year by executing ultra-precise operations on the market with a high probability of hitting the necessary targets, rather than executing a large amount of orders and generating large commissions for brokers. That being said, a lot of data analysis takes place during the year: out of all possible signals in a single year, an average of ˜3% of them meet the necessary criteria that allows us to execute a trade.

Substantial profit is generated via the incremental increase in lot size.

 

Risk management: 

- Expected balance drawdown: 25% (cumulative value of 2 positions that hit a stop-loss)

- Maximum allowed balance drawdown: 50% - if the balance falls below this value, the strategy will be terminated

- Single position loss value: ˜12.5% of the balance (excluding swaps)

- During a balance drawdown, the lot size does not change until the previous balance high watermark is surpassed (note: there are differentiated lot sizes for different scenarios - the lot size for each scenario will remain constant during a drawdown)

- In the event of a balance drawdown that is larger than 25% (more than 2 stopped-out positions in size) the size of future lots is divided by 2; if the drawdown increases by an additional more than 2-position loss value, the lot size is divided by 2 yet again, and so on - the lot size is restored (doubled) as the balance is restored to various drawdown levels that correspond to differing lot sizes during a large (non-expected) drawdown (balance drawdown levels (%): 0-25 / 25-37.5 / 37.5-43.75 / 43.75-46.88 and so on). It is highly likely that the lots will not need to be halved, but nevertheless, this is a risk management rule we have outlined in the case of such a scenario

- Expected maximum number of positions open at the same time: 6 (very rare occurrence)

_____________________________________________

Please note: the drawdown recovery time can be lengthy due to the infrequency of signals - it is important to patiently wait.

If you expect to see results on a monthly basis and additionally, fast, then this is not the signal subscription you are looking for. If you want to see substantial profit over the course of one and more years, then this is what you have been looking for.

Recommended minimum initial deposit size: $2000

 

