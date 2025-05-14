Good day,

The account from which signals will be provided from under this subscription is managed by both me and my business partner, Anton - there is no automated algorithmic trading involved - a person is always manually involved in the opening and setting up of positions and their respective parameters.





About us:



- I work as a Portfolio Manager for private clients - you can see more information on me via the link to my LinkedIn profile (link is next to the photo in my MQL profile - a LinkedIn account is necessary to access my profile details)

- Anton is a Trader with over 10 years' worth of successful trading experience





About the strategy:

Presently, one strategy is being executed on the account in question - it is strictly linked with the EUR/USD currency pair. More strategies and instruments will be added in the future.

The strategy was personally developed (proprietary) and is strictly quantitative-based. Fundamental and technical analysis is of no interest to us within this strategy - only numbers matter.

Signals are quite rare: on average, we expect ˜54 signals per year (analysis has shown that there was an instance whereby there were only 18 signals in a whole year). On a monthly basis, we expect anywhere from 1 to 10 signals, however, there is a possibility that there may not be a single signal in a whole month. Our aim is to make the maximum possible profit in a year by executing ultra-precise operations on the market with a high probability of hitting the necessary targets, rather than executing a large amount of orders and generating large commissions for brokers. That being said, a lot of data analysis takes place during the year: out of all possible signals in a single year, an average of ˜3% of them meet the necessary criteria that allows us to execute a trade.

Substantial profit is generated via the incremental increase in lot size.

Risk management:

- Expected balance drawdown: 25% (cumulative value of 2 positions that hit a stop-loss)

- Maximum allowed balance drawdown: 50% - if the balance falls below this value, the strategy will be terminated

- Single position loss value: ˜12.5% of the balance (excluding swaps)

- During a balance drawdown, the lot size does not change until the previous balance high watermark is surpassed (note: there are differentiated lot sizes for different scenarios - the lot size for each scenario will remain constant during a drawdown)

- In the event of a balance drawdown that is larger than 25% (more than 2 stopped-out positions in size) the size of future lots is divided by 2; if the drawdown increases by an additional more than 2-position loss value, the lot size is divided by 2 yet again, and so on - the lot size is restored (doubled) as the balance is restored to various drawdown levels that correspond to differing lot sizes during a large (non-expected) drawdown (balance drawdown levels (%): 0-25 / 25-37.5 / 37.5-43.75 / 43.75-46.88 and so on). It is highly likely that the lots will not need to be halved, but nevertheless, this is a risk management rule we have outlined in the case of such a scenario

- Expected maximum number of positions open at the same time: 6 (very rare occurrence)

_____________________________________________



Please note: the drawdown recovery time can be lengthy due to the infrequency of signals - it is important to patiently wait.

If you expect to see results on a monthly basis and additionally, fast, then this is not the signal subscription you are looking for. If you want to see substantial profit over the course of one and more years, then this is what you have been looking for.

Recommended minimum initial deposit size: $2000