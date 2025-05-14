SignauxSections
Alexey Zverev

Quantitative Portfolio Management

Alexey Zverev
0 avis
29 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -18%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
48
Bénéfice trades:
30 (62.50%)
Perte trades:
18 (37.50%)
Meilleure transaction:
180.59 UST
Pire transaction:
-463.11 UST
Bénéfice brut:
2 328.36 UST (11 049 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 664.15 UST (19 482 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
13 (1 361.31 UST)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 361.31 UST (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.03
Activité de trading:
31.99%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.39%
Dernier trade:
20 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
24
Temps de détention moyen:
4 jours
Facteur de récupération:
-0.20
Longs trades:
16 (33.33%)
Courts trades:
32 (66.67%)
Facteur de profit:
0.87
Rendement attendu:
-7.00 UST
Bénéfice moyen:
77.61 UST
Perte moyenne:
-148.01 UST
Pertes consécutives maximales:
12 (-425.07 UST)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-850.87 UST (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
-39.09%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
335.79 UST
Maximal:
1 674.42 UST (41.13%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
47.33% (1 674.42 UST)
Par fonds propres:
25.77% (677.89 UST)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 48
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD+ -336
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD+ -8.4K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +180.59 UST
Pire transaction: -463 UST
Gains consécutifs maximales: 13
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 361.31 UST
Perte consécutive maximale: -425.07 UST

Good day,

The account from which signals will be provided from under this subscription is managed by both me and my business partner, Anton - there is no automated algorithmic trading involved - a person is always manually involved in the opening and setting up of positions and their respective parameters.


About us:

- I work as a Portfolio Manager for private clients - you can see more information on me via the link to my LinkedIn profile (link is next to the photo in my MQL profile - a LinkedIn account is necessary to access my profile details)

- Anton is a Trader with over 10 years' worth of successful trading experience


About the strategy:

Presently, one strategy is being executed on the account in question - it is strictly linked with the EUR/USD currency pair. More strategies and instruments will be added in the future.

The strategy was personally developed (proprietary) and is strictly quantitative-based. Fundamental and technical analysis is of no interest to us within this strategy - only numbers matter.

Signals are quite rare: on average, we expect ˜54 signals per year (analysis has shown that there was an instance whereby there were only 18 signals in a whole year). On a monthly basis, we expect anywhere from 1 to 10 signals, however, there is a possibility that there may not be a single signal in a whole month. Our aim is to make the maximum possible profit in a year by executing ultra-precise operations on the market with a high probability of hitting the necessary targets, rather than executing a large amount of orders and generating large commissions for brokers. That being said, a lot of data analysis takes place during the year: out of all possible signals in a single year, an average of ˜3% of them meet the necessary criteria that allows us to execute a trade.

Substantial profit is generated via the incremental increase in lot size.

 

Risk management: 

- Expected balance drawdown: 25% (cumulative value of 2 positions that hit a stop-loss)

- Maximum allowed balance drawdown: 50% - if the balance falls below this value, the strategy will be terminated

- Single position loss value: ˜12.5% of the balance (excluding swaps)

- During a balance drawdown, the lot size does not change until the previous balance high watermark is surpassed (note: there are differentiated lot sizes for different scenarios - the lot size for each scenario will remain constant during a drawdown)

- In the event of a balance drawdown that is larger than 25% (more than 2 stopped-out positions in size) the size of future lots is divided by 2; if the drawdown increases by an additional more than 2-position loss value, the lot size is divided by 2 yet again, and so on - the lot size is restored (doubled) as the balance is restored to various drawdown levels that correspond to differing lot sizes during a large (non-expected) drawdown (balance drawdown levels (%): 0-25 / 25-37.5 / 37.5-43.75 / 43.75-46.88 and so on). It is highly likely that the lots will not need to be halved, but nevertheless, this is a risk management rule we have outlined in the case of such a scenario

- Expected maximum number of positions open at the same time: 6 (very rare occurrence)

_____________________________________________

Please note: the drawdown recovery time can be lengthy due to the infrequency of signals - it is important to patiently wait.

If you expect to see results on a monthly basis and additionally, fast, then this is not the signal subscription you are looking for. If you want to see substantial profit over the course of one and more years, then this is what you have been looking for.

Recommended minimum initial deposit size: $2000

 

Aucun avis
