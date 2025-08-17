RMM: RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc
今日RMM汇率已更改0.14%。当日，交易品种以低点14.47和高点14.73进行交易。
关注RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RMM新闻
- Locking In Generational Yields While Wall Street Fixates On The Fed
- I Am Collecting Magnificent 7% Yields At Bargain Prices
- Seeking Yields Of +7%
- Quiet Stability: Why Municipal Bonds Are 2026's Best Hidden Yield Play
- Be The Bank: I Am Locking In 7% Yields From Corporate And Municipal Borrowers Now
- RMM: It's A Cute Idea That Does Not, Quite, Work (NYSE:RMM)
- Muni Bonds Are Climbing, Get On Board With 8%: RMM
- RMMZ: Actively Managed Hybrid Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:RMMZ)
- RFMZ: Discount Narrows Making It Less Appealing
常见问题解答
RMM股票今天的价格是多少？
RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc股票今天的定价为14.55。它在14.47 - 14.73范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为14.53，交易量达到68。RMM的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc股票是否支付股息？
RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc目前的价值为14.55。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注8.42%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪RMM走势。
如何购买RMM股票？
您可以以14.55的当前价格购买RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc股票。订单通常设置在14.55或14.85附近，而68和-0.41%显示市场活动。立即关注RMM的实时图表更新。
如何投资RMM股票？
投资RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc需要考虑年度范围13.35 - 15.00和当前价格14.55。许多人在以14.55或14.85下订单之前，会比较1.68%和。实时查看RMM价格图表，了解每日变化。
RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc的最高价格是15.00。在13.35 - 15.00内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc的绩效。
RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc股票的最低价格是多少？
RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc（RMM）的最低价格为13.35。将其与当前的14.55和13.35 - 15.00进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看RMM在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
RMM股票是什么时候拆分的？
RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、14.53和8.42%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 14.53
- 开盘价
- 14.61
- 卖价
- 14.55
- 买价
- 14.85
- 最低价
- 14.47
- 最高价
- 14.73
- 交易量
- 68
- 日变化
- 0.14%
- 月变化
- 1.68%
- 6个月变化
- 0.07%
- 年变化
- 8.42%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%