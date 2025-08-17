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RMM: RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc
RMM exchange rate has changed by 1.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.43 and at a high of 14.72.
Follow RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RMM News
- Locking In Generational Yields While Wall Street Fixates On The Fed
- I Am Collecting Magnificent 7% Yields At Bargain Prices
- Seeking Yields Of +7%
- Quiet Stability: Why Municipal Bonds Are 2026's Best Hidden Yield Play
- Be The Bank: I Am Locking In 7% Yields From Corporate And Municipal Borrowers Now
- RMM: It's A Cute Idea That Does Not, Quite, Work (NYSE:RMM)
- Muni Bonds Are Climbing, Get On Board With 8%: RMM
- RMMZ: Actively Managed Hybrid Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:RMMZ)
- RFMZ: Discount Narrows Making It Less Appealing
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RMM stock price today?
RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc stock is priced at 14.63 today. It trades within 14.43 - 14.72, yesterday's close was 14.43, and trading volume reached 124. The live price chart of RMM shows these updates.
Does RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is currently valued at 14.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.02% and USD. View the chart live to track RMM movements.
How to buy RMM stock?
You can buy RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc shares at the current price of 14.63. Orders are usually placed near 14.63 or 14.93, while 124 and 1.39% show market activity. Follow RMM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RMM stock?
Investing in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 13.35 - 15.00 and current price 14.63. Many compare 2.24% and 0.62% before placing orders at 14.63 or 14.93. Explore the RMM price chart live with daily changes.
What are RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc in the past year was 15.00. Within 13.35 - 15.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc (RMM) over the year was 13.35. Comparing it with the current 14.63 and 13.35 - 15.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RMM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RMM stock split?
RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.43, and 9.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.43
- Open
- 14.43
- Bid
- 14.63
- Ask
- 14.93
- Low
- 14.43
- High
- 14.72
- Volume
- 124
- Daily Change
- 1.39%
- Month Change
- 2.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.62%
- Year Change
- 9.02%