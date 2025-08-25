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RISR: FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF

36.72 USD 0.02 (0.05%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日RISR汇率已更改-0.05%。当日，交易品种以低点36.65和高点36.78进行交易。

关注FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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  • W1
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RISR新闻

常见问题解答

RISR股票今天的价格是多少？

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF股票今天的定价为36.72。它在36.65 - 36.78范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为36.74，交易量达到70。RISR的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF股票是否支付股息？

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF目前的价值为36.72。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-0.33%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪RISR走势。

如何购买RISR股票？

您可以以36.72的当前价格购买FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF股票。订单通常设置在36.72或37.02附近，而70和-0.14%显示市场活动。立即关注RISR的实时图表更新。

如何投资RISR股票？

投资FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF需要考虑年度范围35.24 - 37.14和当前价格36.72。许多人在以36.72或37.02下订单之前，会比较0.47%和。实时查看RISR价格图表，了解每日变化。

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF的最高价格是37.14。在35.24 - 37.14内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF的绩效。

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF（RISR）的最低价格为35.24。将其与当前的36.72和35.24 - 37.14进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看RISR在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

RISR股票是什么时候拆分的？

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、36.74和-0.33%中可见。

日范围
36.65 36.78
年范围
35.24 37.14
前一天收盘价
36.74
开盘价
36.77
卖价
36.72
买价
37.02
最低价
36.65
最高价
36.78
交易量
70
日变化
-0.05%
月变化
0.47%
6个月变化
3.09%
年变化
-0.33%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%