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QGRW: WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund

68.08 USD 0.30 (0.44%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日QGRW汇率已更改-0.44%。当日，交易品种以低点67.98和高点68.61进行交易。

关注WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

QGRW新闻

常见问题解答

QGRW股票今天的价格是多少？

WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund股票今天的定价为68.08。它在67.98 - 68.61范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为68.38，交易量达到240。QGRW的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund股票是否支付股息？

WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund目前的价值为68.08。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注20.39%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪QGRW走势。

如何购买QGRW股票？

您可以以68.08的当前价格购买WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund股票。订单通常设置在68.08或68.38附近，而240和-0.61%显示市场活动。立即关注QGRW的实时图表更新。

如何投资QGRW股票？

投资WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund需要考虑年度范围50.94 - 68.98和当前价格68.08。许多人在以68.08或68.38下订单之前，会比较4.08%和。实时查看QGRW价格图表，了解每日变化。

WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund的最高价格是68.98。在50.94 - 68.98内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund的绩效。

WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund股票的最低价格是多少？

WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund（QGRW）的最低价格为50.94。将其与当前的68.08和50.94 - 68.98进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看QGRW在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

QGRW股票是什么时候拆分的？

WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、68.38和20.39%中可见。

日范围
67.98 68.61
年范围
50.94 68.98
前一天收盘价
68.38
开盘价
68.50
卖价
68.08
买价
68.38
最低价
67.98
最高价
68.61
交易量
240
日变化
-0.44%
月变化
4.08%
6个月变化
22.20%
年变化
20.39%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%