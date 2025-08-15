QGRW: WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund
今日QGRW汇率已更改-0.44%。当日，交易品种以低点67.98和高点68.61进行交易。
关注WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QGRW新闻
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- Rules Over Headlines: WisdomTree’s Approach To Growth Investing
- WisdomTree Model Portfolio Positioning Update
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- December 2025 Rebalance: WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Index
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- Growth Vs. Value: Capturing Complementary Factor Exposure
- QGRW: Valuation Risks Apparent For This ETF (QGRW)
- QGRW: Leading Growth ETF With A Caveat
- Taming Style Rotation Whiplash
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- Complementary Strengths: A Better Core For A Volatile Market
- COWG ETF: Focusing On Free Cash Flow Margins As A Growth-Defensive Hybrid Strategy
常见问题解答
QGRW股票今天的价格是多少？
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund股票今天的定价为68.08。它在67.98 - 68.61范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为68.38，交易量达到240。QGRW的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund股票是否支付股息？
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund目前的价值为68.08。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注20.39%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪QGRW走势。
如何购买QGRW股票？
您可以以68.08的当前价格购买WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund股票。订单通常设置在68.08或68.38附近，而240和-0.61%显示市场活动。立即关注QGRW的实时图表更新。
如何投资QGRW股票？
投资WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund需要考虑年度范围50.94 - 68.98和当前价格68.08。许多人在以68.08或68.38下订单之前，会比较4.08%和。实时查看QGRW价格图表，了解每日变化。
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund的最高价格是68.98。在50.94 - 68.98内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund的绩效。
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund股票的最低价格是多少？
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund（QGRW）的最低价格为50.94。将其与当前的68.08和50.94 - 68.98进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看QGRW在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
QGRW股票是什么时候拆分的？
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、68.38和20.39%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 68.38
- 开盘价
- 68.50
- 卖价
- 68.08
- 买价
- 68.38
- 最低价
- 67.98
- 最高价
- 68.61
- 交易量
- 240
- 日变化
- -0.44%
- 月变化
- 4.08%
- 6个月变化
- 22.20%
- 年变化
- 20.39%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%