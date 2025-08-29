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PYLD: PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Ex

26.13 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日PYLD汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点26.13和高点26.18进行交易。

关注PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Ex动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PYLD新闻

常见问题解答

PYLD股票今天的价格是多少？

PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Ex股票今天的定价为26.13。它在26.13 - 26.18范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为26.13，交易量达到1725。PYLD的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Ex股票是否支付股息？

PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Ex目前的价值为26.13。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-2.84%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪PYLD走势。

如何购买PYLD股票？

您可以以26.13的当前价格购买PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Ex股票。订单通常设置在26.13或26.43附近，而1725和-0.11%显示市场活动。立即关注PYLD的实时图表更新。

如何投资PYLD股票？

投资PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Ex需要考虑年度范围25.92 - 26.95和当前价格26.13。许多人在以26.13或26.43下订单之前，会比较0.27%和。实时查看PYLD价格图表，了解每日变化。

PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Ex股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Ex的最高价格是26.95。在25.92 - 26.95内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Ex的绩效。

PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Ex股票的最低价格是多少？

PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Ex（PYLD）的最低价格为25.92。将其与当前的26.13和25.92 - 26.95进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看PYLD在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

PYLD股票是什么时候拆分的？

PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Ex历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、26.13和-2.84%中可见。

日范围
26.13 26.18
年范围
25.92 26.95
前一天收盘价
26.13
开盘价
26.16
卖价
26.13
买价
26.43
最低价
26.13
最高价
26.18
交易量
1.725 K
日变化
0.00%
月变化
0.27%
6个月变化
-2.17%
年变化
-2.84%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%