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JMST: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF

50.89 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日JMST汇率已更改0.04%。当日，交易品种以低点50.86和高点50.89进行交易。

关注JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

JMST新闻

常见问题解答

JMST股票今天的价格是多少？

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF股票今天的定价为50.89。它在50.86 - 50.89范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为50.87，交易量达到630。JMST的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF股票是否支付股息？

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF目前的价值为50.89。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-0.08%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪JMST走势。

如何购买JMST股票？

您可以以50.89的当前价格购买JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF股票。订单通常设置在50.89或51.19附近，而630和0.00%显示市场活动。立即关注JMST的实时图表更新。

如何投资JMST股票？

投资JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF需要考虑年度范围50.80 - 51.13和当前价格50.89。许多人在以50.89或51.19下订单之前，会比较0.14%和。实时查看JMST价格图表，了解每日变化。

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF的最高价格是51.13。在50.80 - 51.13内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF的绩效。

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF（JMST）的最低价格为50.80。将其与当前的50.89和50.80 - 51.13进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看JMST在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

JMST股票是什么时候拆分的？

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、50.87和-0.08%中可见。

日范围
50.86 50.89
年范围
50.80 51.13
前一天收盘价
50.87
开盘价
50.89
卖价
50.89
买价
51.19
最低价
50.86
最高价
50.89
交易量
630
日变化
0.04%
月变化
0.14%
6个月变化
-0.22%
年变化
-0.08%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%