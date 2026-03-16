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JMST: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF

50.89 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

JMST exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.86 and at a high of 50.89.

Follow JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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JMST News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is JMST stock price today?

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock is priced at 50.89 today. It trades within 50.86 - 50.89, yesterday's close was 50.88, and trading volume reached 507. The live price chart of JMST shows these updates.

Does JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock pay dividends?

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF is currently valued at 50.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.08% and USD. View the chart live to track JMST movements.

How to buy JMST stock?

You can buy JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF shares at the current price of 50.89. Orders are usually placed near 50.89 or 51.19, while 507 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow JMST updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into JMST stock?

Investing in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.80 - 51.13 and current price 50.89. Many compare 0.14% and -0.22% before placing orders at 50.89 or 51.19. Explore the JMST price chart live with daily changes.

What are JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the past year was 51.13. Within 50.80 - 51.13, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF performance using the live chart.

What are JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) over the year was 50.80. Comparing it with the current 50.89 and 50.80 - 51.13 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JMST moves on the chart live for more details.

When did JMST stock split?

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.88, and -0.08% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
50.86 50.89
Year Range
50.80 51.13
Previous Close
50.88
Open
50.87
Bid
50.89
Ask
51.19
Low
50.86
High
50.89
Volume
507
Daily Change
0.02%
Month Change
0.14%
6 Months Change
-0.22%
Year Change
-0.08%
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