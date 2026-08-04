Liquidity Labs BTC Reversal Map

Liquidity Labs BTC Reversal Map

Liquidity Labs BTC Reversal Map is a visual market-analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays BTCUSD reversal analysis and reference levels without opening, closing or managing trades.

MAIN FEATURES

• Separate SCALP, MID and LONG analysis profiles
• Multi-timeframe market analysis
• Reversal-plan and directional market context
• Entry-reference, Stop Loss reference and target levels
• Retest, rejection and breakout-confirmation information
• Confidence and current market-state display
• On-chart dashboard with active plan information
• No DLL imports
• No automatic trading capability

HOW TO USE

1. Attach the indicator to a BTCUSD chart.
2. Begin with the default settings.
3. Review the SCALP, MID and LONG analysis sections.
4. Observe the current direction, confidence and active reversal plan.
5. Use the displayed entry, stop and target lines as analytical references.
6. Confirm market conditions and apply your own risk-management rules before making any trading decision.

This product is a technical indicator, not an Expert Advisor.

It cannot:

• Open trades
• Close trades
• Modify trades
• Control lot sizes
• Manage positions
• Access automatic trading
• Send trading orders

The displayed entry, Stop Loss and target levels are analysis references only.

SCALP, MID AND LONG ANALYSIS

The indicator separates its analysis into three profiles.

SCALP is designed to display closer and shorter-term reversal conditions.

MID is designed to display intermediate market movement and reversal structure.

LONG is designed to display broader directional and reversal context.

Each profile may display different reference levels because it evaluates a different portion of the market structure.

REVERSAL PLANS

The indicator monitors price structure and may display a potential reversal plan when its internal conditions are satisfied.

A displayed plan can include:

• Expected direction
• Entry-reference area
• Stop Loss reference
• Target reference
• Current confidence
• Retest status
• Rejection status
• Breakout status
• Current market state

A displayed plan is not a guaranteed buy or sell signal.

Price may:

• Reverse before reaching a displayed level
• Move through a displayed level
• Invalidate the current plan
• Consolidate around a level
• Break a level and continue
• Retest a level after a breakout

MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS

Liquidity Labs BTC Reversal Map uses multi-timeframe information to provide additional market context.

The chart timeframe does not necessarily limit the timeframes used by the analysis engine.

Begin with the default configuration and allow sufficient BTCUSD price history to load before evaluating the display.

BROKER DIFFERENCES

The display and calculated levels may differ between brokers because of differences in:

• BTCUSD pricing
• Symbol suffixes
• Available historical data
• Spread
• Server time
• Minimum price movement
• Market-session data
• Broker-specific symbol specifications

The exact Bitcoin symbol may vary between brokers.

Examples can include:

• BTCUSD
• BTCUSD.s
• BTCUSDm
• BTCUSDT

Use the symbol offered by your broker and confirm that sufficient chart history is available.

INSTALLATION

1. Open MetaTrader 5.
2. Sign in to the MQL5 account used to obtain the product.
3. Open the Market or Navigator section.
4. Install Liquidity Labs BTC Reversal Map.
5. Open a BTCUSD chart.
6. Press Ctrl+N to open Navigator.
7. Expand Indicators.
8. Locate Liquidity Labs BTC Reversal Map.
9. Drag the indicator onto the chart.
10. Review the Inputs tab.
11. Click OK.

DLL imports are not required.

RECOMMENDED FIRST SETUP

• Platform: MetaTrader 5
• Primary market: BTCUSD
• Begin with default settings
• Allow sufficient chart history to load
• Review every displayed level before using it in market analysis
• Use a demo environment while learning how the indicator behaves

INPUT SETTINGS

Start with the default inputs.

Change one input at a time so that its effect can be clearly observed.

Use the Reset button in the indicator Inputs window to restore the original default configuration.

The available inputs may control items such as:

• SCALP analysis
• MID analysis
• LONG analysis
• Timeframe settings
• Confidence requirements
• Reversal conditions
• Retest conditions
• Breakout conditions
• Entry-reference display
• Stop-reference display
• Target-reference display
• Dashboard display
• Line and label visibility
• Chart colors

TROUBLESHOOTING

INDICATOR DOES NOT APPEAR

• Confirm that MetaTrader 5 is being used
• Refresh Navigator
• Restart MetaTrader 5
• Confirm that the indicator is attached to the main chart
• Confirm that BTCUSD history has loaded
• Review the Experts and Journal tabs for messages

LEVELS ARE NOT DISPLAYED

• Allow additional historical data to load
• Restore the default settings
• Confirm that the required analysis profile is enabled
• Check that the broker provides BTCUSD price history
• Wait for the indicator to complete its calculations
• Review the chart after a new market update

DISPLAY DIFFERS FROM THE PRODUCT SCREENSHOTS

Product screenshots represent specific market conditions and broker data.

Current price, broker history, spread, timeframe and input settings can cause the indicator to display different levels.

The indicator should not be expected to reproduce old screenshots exactly.

SUPPORT

For product support, use the official MQL5 product comments or MQL5 messaging system.

When reporting a problem, include:

• MetaTrader 5 build number
• Broker name
• Exact BTC symbol
• Chart timeframe
• Input settings
• Screenshot of the chart
• Screenshot of the Inputs window
• Relevant Experts or Journal message

Do not post account passwords, identification documents or private financial information.

IMPORTANT LIMITATIONS

No technical indicator can predict every market movement.

Displayed reversal plans, entries, stops, targets and confidence values are analytical references and do not guarantee that price will move in the displayed direction.

This indicator does not provide personalized investment advice.

It does not guarantee:

• Profit
• Accuracy
• Win rate
• Successful entries
• Successful reversals
• Protection from loss
• Future market performance

RISK NOTICE

Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk.

Liquidity Labs BTC Reversal Map provides technical-analysis information only. All trading, position-sizing and risk-management decisions remain the sole responsibility of the user.

Past market behavior does not guarantee future results.

PRODUCT INFORMATION

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Product type: Technical indicator

Version: 1.00

Primary market: BTCUSD

Automatic trading: No

Trade execution: No

Position management: No

DLL required: No

Developer branding: Liquidity Labs
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指标
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5 (21)
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5 (6)
指标
折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 ZORYK — MetaTrader 5 专用高级 XAUUSD 黄金信号系统 你一定熟悉这种感觉。 你花了很多时间分析黄金，等待合适的入场机会。终于开仓后，价格却立刻朝相反方向移动。你过早平仓、移动止损，或者只犹豫了几秒钟。随后，市场却在没有你的情况下到达了你原本预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向判断错误。 真正的问题是缺乏确定性。 你不知道准确的入场位置在哪里。 你不知道什么时候交易逻辑已经失效。 你不知道应该先锁定较近的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。 你也不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在强行寻找交易机会。 黄金市场变化非常快。一个没有明确计划的好想法，可能在几秒钟内变成错误的交易决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套完整的 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统，专门为 MetaTrader 5  和 M5 时间周期 开发。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自决定其余所有内容的简单指标。 每个确认后的信号都可以在图表上显示完整的可视化交易计划，包
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (5)
指标
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
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Liquidity Labs BTC Supply Demand Ladder
Russell Boaler
指标
Liquidity Labs BTC Supply Demand Ladder Liquidity Labs BTC Supply Demand Ladder is a visual market-structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to organize BTCUSD price action using supply zones, demand zones, equilibrium areas, and intermediate ladder levels. The indicator helps traders see the major price areas surrounding the current market and follow movement between those areas more clearly. Main Features Displays major supply areas above or around the current price. Displays major
LiquidityLabs FVG Pro
Russell Boaler
指标
LiquidityLabs FVG Pro is a multi-timeframe Fair Value Gap and liquidity-based trade setup indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify higher-quality directional opportunities and display a complete trade plan directly on the chart. The indicator analyzes market structure, liquidity behavior, Fair Value Gaps and lower-timeframe confirmation to locate potential entries while maintaining the larger market context. Once a valid setup is confirmed, the indicator displays the entry level together
LiquidityLabs FVG Pro Intraday
Russell Boaler
指标
LiquidityLabs FVG Pro Intraday LiquidityLabs FVG Pro Intraday is a professional Fair Value Gap and liquidity-analysis indicator designed for shorter-duration intraday opportunities. The indicator continuously analyzes market structure, liquidity behavior, directional conditions and Fair Value Gap activity to identify potential intraday setups and display a complete trade plan directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. Rather than simply marking every Fair Value Gap, LiquidityLabs FVG Pro Intraday filte
Liquidity Labs Candle Power
Russell Boaler
指标
Liquidity Labs Candle Power is a real-time market-analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to show the strength, direction and condition of the current price move in one compact dashboard. Instead of requiring several separate indicators and windows, Candle Power brings candle behavior, directional pressure, trend context, momentum, volatility and pattern information together directly on the main chart. The indicator is designed as a decision-support tool for discretionary traders. It doe
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