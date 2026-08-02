Volume Profile Smart MT5

Volume Profile Smart MT5

The Complete Institutional Trading System
Introduction: The Trading Revolution

Volume Profile Smart MT5 represents the most significant advancement in retail trading technology ever developed. This single indicator delivers the complete analytical infrastructure of a professional trading desk—institutional volume footprint analysis, structural pivot recognition, Smart Money flow detection, and statistical probability assessment—all integrated into one unified MetaTrader 5 solution.

For decades, the gap between institutional and retail trading capabilities has widened. Professional desks command sophisticated analytical tools, direct market access, and information flows that retail traders cannot access. This asymmetry has consigned retail traders to the role of passive liquidity providers, systematically exploited by the very institutions they attempt to emulate. Volume Profile Smart MT5 closes this gap entirely.

The indicator solves the fragmentation problem that plagues retail trading: the endless search for the right combination of indicators, the confusion of conflicting signals, the inability to distinguish genuine institutional activity from retail noise. By providing everything necessary for professional trading in one comprehensive solution, it eliminates the guesswork that destroys retail accounts.


The Four Analytical Engines
Engine One: Institutional Volume Footprint

Volume is the fuel of markets, yet most traders misunderstand its significance. Standard volume indicators show quantity but not distribution. They reveal how much trading occurred but not where it occurred. Volume Profile Smart MT5 transforms this understanding.

The Point of Control (POC) represents the price level where the greatest volume of trading occurred during the session. This is not a mathematical construct like a moving average. It is the genuine footprint of executed capital—the price level where buyers and sellers agreed to transact with maximum intensity. Institutional participants, who must execute enormous size, concentrate their activity at these levels, creating visible volume nodes that act as future support and resistance.

The Value Area High (VAH) and Value Area Low (VAL) define the range containing seventy percent of the session's traded volume. When price trades within this zone, market participants actively agree on value. When price breaks beyond these boundaries, it signals a genuine shift in institutional conviction rather than retail noise.

What distinguishes this implementation is real-time updating and automatic daily recalibration. Each new session resets the profile, ensuring traders always work with fresh institutional footprints. The bias rectangle, color-coded to show price relative to session opening and POC, provides immediate visual context for institutional accumulation or distribution.


Engine Two: The Structural Lens
Markets move in identifiable patterns. The 3-Level Semafor engine captures these patterns through a self-contained ZigZag implementation that operates without external dependencies.

Level One captures immediate price pivots, revealing micro-structure for precise entry timing. Level Two reveals intermediate structure, showing swing formations across multiple sessions. Level Three exposes the dominant trend direction, the macro-structure governing price behavior across days or weeks.

The critical insight emerges from their relationship. When Level Three indicates a bullish trend, Level One and Level Two pullbacks represent buying opportunities. When Level Three is bearish, rallies are selling opportunities. This hierarchical framework prevents trading against the dominant trend.

The Semafor arrows do not repaint—each signal is fixed upon formation, providing reliable historical data for backtesting. Green buy arrows and red sell arrows, rendered with professional width and styling, eliminate the ambiguity that typically accompanies ZigZag interpretation.

The true power emerges when combined with institutional volume levels. A Level Three Semafor arrow forming precisely at POC represents the convergence of structural pivot recognition and institutional volume concentration, creating some of the highest-probability trade setups in the market.


Engine Three: Smart Money Flow Analysis
This component represents the most significant advancement in retail trading technology. The Smart Money Flow engine calculates net directional pressure of institutional capital versus retail participation, revealing exactly what professionals are doing.

Raw flow is determined by price change multiplied by volume, normalized against average volume, and smoothed through exponential moving averages. This process exposes the directional footprint of large-scale institutional executions that would otherwise remain invisible in standard volume displays.

The dashboard displays Smart Money and Retail biases on a standardized 0-100 RSI-based scale. A reading of sixty-five on EURUSD carries the same institutional significance as sixty-five on GBPJPY. This standardization enables consistent interpretation across instruments.

The critical insight emerges from the relationship between Smart Money and Retail. When Smart Money shows strong bullish bias and Retail shows strong bullish bias, momentum is confirmed. When Retail is bullish while Smart Money is bearish, institutions are distributing to retail buyers. When Retail is bearish while Smart Money is bullish, institutions are accumulating from retail sellers. The dashboard explicitly labels this agreement or disagreement, providing immediate caution when sentiment diverges.


Engine Four: Reversal Trap Probability
The single greatest challenge facing retail traders is the false breakout. Institutions systematically engineer breakouts to trigger retail stop-losses and entry orders, capturing liquidity before reversing.

The adaptive envelope system identifies these engineered moves. The bands track an EMA baseline with width determined by Average True Range, adjusting dynamically to current volatility. When price pierces the upper band and closes back inside, a potential bull trap is flagged. When price breaks below the lower band and recovers, a potential bear trap is identified.

The statistical probability calculation transforms this from interesting to actionable. The system tracks win rates across ten RSI buckets, building a proprietary database of trap success probability. Each trap signal displays the historical win percentage for that RSI reading, enabling traders to filter setups based on statistical validation.

Active trap trades are managed with dynamic stop-loss and take-profit levels drawn directly on the chart. Target lines, stop lines, and potential profit zones are rendered visually, with profit and loss labels confirming trade outcomes. The total trade counter and maximum trade limiter enforce disciplined risk management automatically.

The Complete Trading Method

Market Preparation
At each session start, the indicator automatically recalculates the volume profile, resetting POC, VAH, and VAL for the new day. Identify where these institutional levels sit relative to current price. If price trades above POC, institutions have established higher value. If below POC, lower value. This simple contextual awareness provides immediate directional bias.

The bias rectangle provides additional context. A green rectangle when price is above the opening level suggests institutional accumulation. A red rectangle when price is below the opening level suggests institutional distribution.

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The Long Entry Protocol
Step One: Higher Timeframe Validation

The H1 or H4 Semafor must display a buy signal. This ensures the trade aligns with the dominant trend. Without this confirmation, no long entry is considered.

Step Two: Structural Confirmation

A Semafor Level Three buy arrow must appear on the current M15 bar at or near the POC level. The arrow represents a recognized structural pivot point. Its occurrence at POC indicates institutional support for this pivot.

Step Three: Volume Confirmation

The volume dashboard must display HIGH or MODERATE readings. LOW volume suggests retail participation without institutional conviction. Institutions execute significant size, leaving visible volume footprints. Without this footprint, the setup lacks institutional participation.

Step Four: Smart Money Confirmation

Smart Money must show a bullish bias of fifty-five or higher, trending toward extreme at sixty or above. Retail bias is considered for divergence signals—if Retail is bearish while Smart Money is bullish, the setup is stronger, as institutions accumulate from retail sellers.

Step Five: Probability Filter

The RTP win probability for the current RSI bucket must exceed fifty-five percent. This confirms that similar setups have historically performed well. Below fifty percent indicates the market regime may not favor this signal.

Step Six: Entry Execution

Once all conditions are confirmed, entry is executed as a market order. No limit or stop orders are used for initial entry, as confluence conditions may not persist. For the POC retest setup, a limit order may be placed at POC, as price predictably returns to this institutional level.

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The Short Entry Protocol
The short entry process mirrors the long framework in reverse. Higher timeframe Semafor must display a sell signal. Level Three sell arrow must appear at POC. Volume must be HIGH or MODERATE. Smart Money must show bearish bias of forty-five or lower, trending toward extreme at thirty or below. Retail divergence strengthens the setup. RTP probability must exceed fifty-five percent.

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Long Position Management
Initial Stop Loss Placement
The initial stop loss is placed at VAL, representing the lower boundary of institutional value acceptance. If price breaks below VAL, institutions have abandoned the value level, and the trade premise is invalid.

Breakeven Management

When price moves in favor of the position by one ATR, the stop is moved to breakeven. This eliminates risk while maintaining profit potential. The psychological benefit of risk-free trades enables objective decision-making without emotional baggage.

Profit Target Strategy

The primary profit target is VAH, representing the upper boundary of institutional value acceptance. The conservative approach exits the full position at VAH. The aggressive approach exits fifty to seventy percent of the position and trails the remainder using the upper envelope band to capture extended moves.

Probability-Based Management
Throughout the trade, the RTP probability tracker continues providing information. If probability drops below forty percent, the statistical edge has shifted against the position, and early exit should be considered. If probability remains high, the position should be held for maximum potential.

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Short Position Management
Initial Stop Loss Placement

The initial stop loss is placed at VAH, representing the upper boundary of institutional value acceptance. If price breaks above VAH, institutions have abandoned the value level, and the trade premise is invalid.

Breakeven Management
When price moves in favor by one ATR, the stop is moved to breakeven.

Profit Target Strategy
The primary profit target is VAL. The conservative approach exits fully at VAL. The aggressive approach exits fifty to seventy percent and trails the remainder using the lower envelope band.

Probability-Based Management
Same probability-based approach as long positions. Exit early if probability drops below forty percent. Hold if probability remains high.

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Professional Trading Scenarios
Scenario One: The POC Retest Setup

This is the highest-probability setup the indicator generates. Price has moved away from POC by at least two ATR and now returns to this institutional level. The return to POC is not random—institutional participants actively trade at this level, creating magnetic attraction.

The setup is confirmed when a Semafor Level Three arrow appears precisely at POC. Smart Money confirmation must align with arrow direction. Volume must confirm with HIGH or MODERATE reading. RTP probability must exceed fifty-five percent.

Long entries are placed at POC plus two pips when price retests from above. Short entries are placed at POC minus two pips when price retests from below. Stop loss is VAL for longs, VAH for shorts. Take profit is VAH for longs, VAL for shorts. Risk-reward profile typically ranges from one to two up to one to four.

This setup works because institutional participants defend their POC levels. When price returns to this concentrated volume zone, institutions who previously traded at these levels often add to positions, creating reversal or continuation signals that the Semafor captures.

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Scenario Two: The Trap Reversal Setup
This setup exploits the engineered moves that devastate retail traders. A bull trap occurs when price breaks above the upper band and closes back inside, indicating institutions sold into the breakout, capturing retail buyers. A bear trap occurs when price breaks below the lower band and closes back inside, indicating institutions bought into the breakdown, capturing retail sellers.

For bull traps, short entries are placed when price closes below the upper band. For bear traps, long entries are placed when price closes above the lower band. Stop loss is placed at the envelope extreme, the breakout level. Take profit is initially at the envelope baseline, then trailed.

The probability tracker is essential for this setup. Only enter traps with historical win rates exceeding fifty-five percent. Lower probability traps should be observed but not traded. The statistical database provides the confidence to trade against apparent momentum.

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Scenario Three: Smart Money Flow Momentum Setup
This setup captures sustained institutional momentum. When Smart Money bias moves from neutral to extreme, beyond sixty or below thirty, and Retail shows agreement, strong directional moves often follow.

Long entries are placed when Smart Money crosses fifty-five on the bullish side. Short entries are placed when Smart Money crosses forty-five on the bearish side. Stop loss is placed at the envelope band opposite entry direction. The target is a trailing stop using the envelope band in the direction of the move.

This setup requires no Semafor confirmation beyond the Level Three trend direction. The Smart Money reading itself is the primary signal, revealing institutional conviction independent of price structure.

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Scenario Four: The VAH/VAL Breakout Setup
When price closes beyond the value area, beyond VAH or VAL, with volume confirmation and Smart Money agreement, a genuine breakout is underway. Two-bar close confirmation filters false breakouts.

Long entries are placed on the second bar close above VAH. Short entries are placed on the second bar close below VAL. Stop loss is VAH for longs, VAL for shorts. Take profit is the next POC level or a trailing stop using envelope bands.

This setup captures sustained institutional repositioning. When institutions collectively agree that value has shifted higher or lower, price often moves significantly beyond the value area.

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Risk Management Framework
Position Sizing
Standard position size is one percent of account equity per trade. For setups with RTP probability exceeding sixty-five percent, position size may increase to one and a half percent. For setups with probability below fifty-five percent, position size decreases to half a percent or the trade is skipped entirely.

Maximum Exposure
No more than three trades may be entered per day. This prevents overtrading and ensures each trade receives proper attention. No more than two concurrent positions, one long and one short, are permitted. Correlated pairs are not traded simultaneously.

Drawdown Limits
Daily drawdown is capped at five percent of total account equity. When reached, all trading ceases for the day. Weekly drawdown is capped at ten percent, triggering a complete trading halt for review. These absolute limits prevent the emotional devastation that follows large losses.

Psychological Safeguards
The RTP probability filter prevents chasing low-probability setups. The maximum trade counter prevents revenge trading after losses. The higher timeframe validation ensures every trade aligns with the dominant trend.

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The Statistical Edge
Volume Profile Smart MT5 builds a proprietary statistical database over time. The RTP probability tracker records every trap signal, win, and loss, categorized by RSI bucket. This creates an accurate performance history revealing which RSI ranges produce the highest win rates.

This self-learning capability distinguishes Volume Profile Smart MT5 from static indicators. The probability estimates become increasingly accurate as more data is collected. During trending markets, certain RSI ranges may show elevated win rates. During ranging markets, different RSI ranges may perform better. The indicator adapts to these regime changes automatically.

Traders can review the statistical history to identify their own edge. If the system shows sixty-five percent win rates for bull traps when RSI is between forty and fifty, those setups become preferred entries. If bear traps with RSI between sixty and seventy show fifty-five percent win rates, they are acceptable but secondary. This data-driven approach eliminat

Conclusion
Volume Profile Smart MT5 delivers genuine institutional intelligence accessible without institutional resources. It eliminates the fragmentation of multiple indicators, separate volume profile software, manual structural analysis, and subjective probability assessment. More importantly, it provides the contextual understanding that separates professional traders from the retail majority—knowing not just where price is, but where institutional capital believes it should be.

The complete trading method outlined here provides the framework for professional application. The entry protocols, position management strategies, risk management framework, and scenario-specific execution guidelines represent the cumulative knowledge of years of institutional trading experience. They are the bridge between the indicator's technical capabilities and profitable trading execution.

This is not a black-box miracle promising effortless profits. It is a sophisticated analytical framework demanding thoughtful application. When used properly, it shifts the probability equation decisively in the trader's favor by aligning every entry with institutional flow, structural pivots, volume confirmation, and statistical validation.

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Quick Reference Summary

Long Entry Conditions
· HTF Semafor BUY (H1 or H4)
· Level Three BUY arrow at POC
· Volume HIGH or MODERATE
· Smart Money fifty-five or higher
· RTP probability fifty-five percent or higher

Short Entry Conditions

· HTF Semafor SELL (H1 or H4)
· Level Three SELL arrow at POC
· Volume HIGH or MODERATE
· Smart Money forty-five or lower
· RTP probability fifty-five percent or higher

Position Management

· Long Stop: VAL
· Short Stop: VAH
· Breakeven: After one ATR profit
· Long Target: VAH
· Short Target: VAL

Risk Limits
· Position Size: 0.5 to 1.5 percent
· Daily Trades: Maximum 3
· Daily Drawdown: Five percent maximum
· Weekly Drawdown: Ten percent maximum


Volume Profile Smart MT5 is not an indicator—it is an institutional trading desk, compressed into a single MetaTrader 5 chart, available to every trader.
Disclaimer: This trading system is a sophisticated analytical tool designed to assist in professional trading execution. All trading involves risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Comprehensive testing and proper risk management are essential before trading with live capital. The methodology outlined here represents a framework for analysis and execution, not a guarantee of results.
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指标
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专家
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指标
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实用工具
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4.42 (50)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
指标
FX Trend NG：新一代多市场趋势智能分析工具 概述 FX Trend NG 是一款专业的多时间周期趋势分析与市场监控工具，帮助您在几秒钟内全面了解市场结构。 无需在多个图表之间来回切换，您可以立即看到哪些品种处于趋势中、哪里动能正在减弱，以及哪些时间周期之间存在强烈共振。 限时发布优惠 – 仅需 $30（6个月） 或 $80 终身授权 即可拥有 FX Trend NG 。 已经是 Stein Investments 客户？ -> 发送消息 以获取专属客户群访问权限。 需要帮助或安装指导？ -> 请访问 Stein Investments 官方页面 。 1. FX Trend NG 的核心优势 三状态趋势逻辑 —— 不只是 Buy 或 Sell • 大多数指标仅显示两种状态：Buy 或 Sell。 • FX Trend NG 增加第三种状态： Fade 。 • Fade 表示趋势强度正在减弱，在完全反转之前提前发出信号。 这种结构化逻辑让您看到趋势变化过程，而不仅仅是简单方向信号。 多时间周期分析（M1 至 MN1） • 从短线交易到中长线交易全面覆盖。 • 快速识别趋势
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
指标
全新王者降临 - 指标 + 订单管理提示（TP1 + TP2 + TP3）+ 可选 Telegram 信号发送器 INCLUDED（免费） (完整交易与信号系统) 我们最强的黄金 EA： Gold Slayer 该指标包含先进的交易策略、可自定义订单管理系统，以及结合 Envelope 扩展的均值回归系统，并通过 RSI 等多重智能确认过滤器进行验证，以捕捉高概率反转入场机会，提供 BUY 与 SELL 信号。 你不仅能够学习如何交易，还能学会如何高效管理多个仓位，并利用之前盈利的持仓来覆盖亏损交易。 专为 M5 周期打造并优化，在 BTCUSD 和 XAUUSD 上表现尤为出色，因为这些市场的流动性能够让信号更加干净、可靠。 该指标会自动生成清晰的多头（Long）与空头（Short）信号，同时基于 ATR 自动计算入场位、止损位和止盈位，让风险管理从一开始就融入系统之中。 多 TP 系统设有三个渐进式目标位，你可以在 TP1 锁定部分利润、在 TP2 继续持仓，并在更大的行情中将仓位持有至 TP3，而这正是平均风险回报比真正开始大放异彩的地方。 默认参数开箱即用，已经针对稳定表现进行
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Perfect Day Scalper Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
4 (1)
指标
Perfect Day Scalper Pro Your Daily 5-Point Routine for a 5-Figure Income. Price: $150 USD (Stop Chasing, Start Cashing) ---   One Trade. One Target. One Victory Lap. Your Day is Done. (Forget the 1000+ pip dreams that turn into 100+ pip losses. Real wealth is built on consistency, not complexity. What if your entire trading day was over in 15 minutes, with a single, high-probability trade that hands you a clean, professional profit? Welcome to the Perfect Day Scalper.) ---   What is The
FREE
Advance Market Analysis Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
5 (2)
指标
ADVANCED MARKET ANALYSIS INDICATOR        Overview of the Indicator This is not a simple indicator — it’s a multi-analysis predictive system. It combines: Volume Profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Fibonacci Extensions Pivot Levels (Daily, Weekly, 4H) Trend Determination (MA-based) Smart Money Concepts & Pattern Detection (basic placeholders for expansion) Prediction Engine (projects price forward for 1 hour) It gives you: Target Price Line (projection) Stop Loss Line (usually at Volume POC)
FREE
Level 3 Power Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
5 (7)
指标
LEVEL 3 POWER INDICATOR   The Professional’s Timing Masterpiece Stop guessing market turns. Start seeing them before they happen. ---   Are You Missing Out on Big Moves? Entering trades just before the market reverses? Unsure whether a trend is truly over—or simply pausing? Struggling with confidence when holding trades? You’re not alone. Most traders wrestle with these exact challenges… until they discover the Level 3 Power Indicator. ---   The Game-Changing “Traffic Light” Syst
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Smart SD Arrow indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
SMART SD ARROW INDICATOR  Trade Smarter, Not Harder: The Smart SD Arrow Indicator That Paints Clear Buy & Sell Signals Right On Your Chart!  Finally, an All-in-One Supply & Demand Tool That Doesn’t Just Draw Zones—It Gives You Precise, Actionable Entry Arrows. Stop Analyzing, Start Executing. Dear Trader, Let's be honest. You've tried indicators that draw complicated zones all over your chart. They look smart, but when it's time to pull the trigger, you're left with the same old question:
FREE
ZPower BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
1 (1)
指标
ZPOWER BUY & SELL INDICATOR   Trade Smarter. Trade Confidently. Trade Profitably. Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Do you enter late and exit too early — leaving money on the table? It’s time to upgrade your strategy with the ZPOWER BUY & SELL INDICATOR, built with institutional-grade logic that helps you catch high-probability trade setups with precision.   Why ZPOWER is Different Unlike ordinary indicators that flood your charts with noise, ZPOWER is engineered with advanced
FREE
Advance Price Predictor Guru Edition
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
THE ADVANCE PRICE PREDICTOR - GURU EDITION   Tired of Guesswork? Meet the AI-Powered "Almighty Predictor" – Pinpoints High-Probability Targets Before the Move, With Surgical Precision     Stop chasing pips. Start attracting them. Our proprietary algorithm fuses Multi-Timeframe Analysis + Smart Money Concepts + Real-Time Confluence Scoring to give you a clear, calculated edge on every trade.   Are You Constantly Wondering…   "Is this the top, or will it keep going?"   "Where should I real
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Daily Bias indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
INTRODUCING the Powerful Daily Bias Indicator  The Daily Bias Indicator Stop Guessing. Start Trading with Confidence. Tired of staring at your charts and not knowing if today is a buy day or a sell day? The Daily Bias Indicator does the heavy lifting for you. It scans the market using 7 powerful tools (EMA trend, RSI, MACD, ADX, Volume, Pivot Points & Price Action). It tells you in plain language: “TODAY: BUY ONLY” “TODAY: SELL ONLY” Or “NO CLEAR BIAS” (so you don’t waste money
FREE
Price Predictor Pro
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
Price Predictor Pro Turn Market Patterns into Predictable Profits! Are you tired of guessing where the market will go next? With Price Predictor Pro , you’ll trade with confidence by spotting powerful chart patterns and receiving precise price projections —directly on your MT5 chart. What Price Predictor Pro Does: ️ Detects high-probability chart patterns like Double Tops, Double Bottoms, Head & Shoulders, Flags, Pennants, and more . ️ Instantly projects the next price target using adv
FREE
Omega One Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase OMEGA ONE SPIKE DETECTOR: Catch Every Explosive Move /Spikes with Surgical Precision   "I Used To Watch Spikes Fly By - Now I Catch Them Consistently Using Institutional Order Levels"   WATCHING 500-POINT SPIKE and not profiting?   ENTERING TOO LATE after the big move already happened?   GETTING STOPPED OUT right before the explosion? What If
Daily Decider BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
THE DAILY DECIDER BUYSELL PRO INDICATOR OVERVIEW Unlock the Market's Daily Secret: The Daily Decider BuySell Indicator is Here! Tired of analysis paralysis? Struggling with false signals and noisy markets? What if you could know the market's primary intention within the first few hours of the day and trade with unwavering confidence? Introducing the Daily Decider BuySell Indicator for MetaTrader 5. Pro Tip: Never Miss the first signal of the day This isn't just another indicator cluttering yo
Advanced Pattern Recognizer Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
Unlock the Market's Hidden Blueprint with Advanced Pattern Recognizer Tired of staring at charts, struggling to spot high-probability trading opportunities? What if you had a professional analyst scanning the markets 24/7, drawing perfect trendlines, and calculating precise profit targets for you? Introducing Advanced Pattern Recognizer for MetaTrader 5 – Your Automated Technical Analysis Powerhouse. This isn't just another indicator. It's a sophisticated algorithmic engine designed to do the he
Perfect Entry Target Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase THE PERFECT ENTRY INDICATOR  Enter Trades Like a Pro With the Perfect Entry Indicator! No More Guesswork. Just Precision. Double-ZigZag + Fractal Confirmation = Only the Strongest Buy & Sell Setups. Are you tired of false signals, late entries, and endless chart confusion? The Perfect Entry Indicator was built to give traders crystal-clear e
Sniper Eye Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
SNIPER SALES COPY Tired of Spraying and Praying? Get the Sniper's Edge with the Sniper Eye Indicator. From Trader to Tactician: Execute Trades with the Precision of a Market Sniper. The market is a battlefield. Most traders are like infantry—firing wildly, hoping a shot lands. They're plagued by noise, false signals, and emotional decisions that decimate their accounts. It's time to change your role. It's time to become a Sniper. Introducing the Sniper Eye Indicator for MetaTrader 5. This i
Bollinger Flipper indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
Introducing the Bollinger Flipper Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Edge!   Are you tired of second-guessing your entries and exits? The Bollinger Flipper Indicator is here to flip the game in your favor.   Built with the power of Bollinger Bands + Level 3 Power System + ZigZag Fractals, this advanced tool is designed to spot high-probability buy & sell signals with precision. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •································
SEER Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase   SEER SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Market-Reversal & Spike Forecasting Tool for Crash & Boom Indices, Forex & Synthetic Markets Best on M1 and M5 Stoploss: 10 Candles Maximum.   What is SEER SPIKE DETECTOR? The SEER SPIKE DETECTOR is a next-generation market prediction indicator designed to detect and confirm spikes, reversals, and momentum sh
Eternal Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase Eternal Spike Detector Pro - M5 Mastery System   HOW TO TRADE THIS SYSTEM   TRADING RULES For CRASH 500/900/1000: SELL SETUP: · Wait for RED DOWN ARROW to appear · Enter SELL at the close of the M5 candle where arrow appears · Stop Loss: 1.5x ATR above the entry high · Take Profit: 2-3x ATR below entry · Only trade maximum 7 signals per day
Spartan Arrow Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase UNLEASH THE SPARTAN-ARROW SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Boom & Crash Trading Weapon That Never Sleeps --- ️ THIS IS NOT JUST AN INDICATOR - IT'S YOUR PERSONAL 300 SPARTAN ARMY SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•
HolyGrail MotherBar Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase The Holy Grail MotherBar Indicator: Your Ultimate Path to Consistent Trading Profits   The Problem With Every Other Indicator You've Tried Let me guess - you've spent countless hours and hundreds (maybe thousands) of dollars on indicators that promise the world but deliver mediocre results. You've tried: · Lagging indicators that tell you what
DayTrader Premium Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase   DAY TRADER PLUS: The Institutional Order Flow System   Finally See Where Banks Place Their Orders - And Profit With Them   ARE YOU SICK OF THIS? "I entered the trade at what seemed like the perfect time... only to watch price reverse immediately and hit my stop loss." "I took profits too early, then watched the market run another 100 pips w
HolyGrail Premium System Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase HolyGrail Premium System: The Ultimate Supply & Demand Trading Solution   Finally Discover the "Unfair Advantage" That Professional Traders Have Been Using For Years "I went from inconsistent guessing to precision trading with 83% accuracy once I started combining multi-timeframe confirmation with institutional order flow zones" Note: After pur
DayTrader Premium System Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase DayTrader Premium System Indicator: Complete Trading Mastery The DayTrader Premium System Indicator represents the culmination of institutional trading methodology made accessible to retail traders. By combining order block analysis, supply/demand zone identification, and multi-factor confirmation, it provides a comprehensive framework for consis
HolyGrail MostWanted Scanner Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
HolyGrail M   N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase m ost wanted Edition Overview   ATTENTION ALL TRADERS!  FINALLY UNVEILED: The "HolyGrail MostWanted" Indicator - Your All-in-One Institutional Trading Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•
Premium Breakouts Scanner Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase Premium Breakout Scanner Indicator: Your Institutional-Grade Breakout Trading System   DISCOVER HIGH-PROBABILITY BREAKOUTS BEFORE THEY HAPPEN THIS IS A FOUR-CANDLE BREAKOUT STRATEGY/SYSTEM WITH 70%+ ACCURACY . Tired of missing breakout moves? Entering too late? Getting stopped out by false breakouts? The Premium Breakout Scanner combines instit
Pattern 123 Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase   PATTERN 123 PRO - REVOLUTIONARY TRADING SIGNALS INDICATOR     WHY 98% OF TRADERS FAIL - AND HOW WE FIXED IT Traders lose money not because they can't read charts, but because they can't filter NOISE from REAL OPPORTUNITIES. They see patterns everywhere, but which ones actually work? Which signals are still valid by the time they spot them? WE
Inside Bar Dominator Indicator and Scanner
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase UNLOCK THE 4-CANDLE SECRET: Trade Like a PRO with "Inside Bar Dominator"   ATTENTION ALL TRADERS! Are you tired of: · Losing trades from false breakouts? · Missing entries because you're stuck analyzing charts? · Complex indicators that give conflicting signals? · Struggling to find clear stop loss and take profit levels? What if I told you th
Professional Double Top and Bottom Scanner MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
1 (1)
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase PROFESSIONAL DOUBLE TOP/BOTTOM PATTERN SCANNER The Ultimate Reversal Trading System for Forex & Crypto Traders  TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING WITH INSTANT PATTERN RECOGNITION Are you tired of missing profitable reversal setups? Exhausted from staring at charts for hours, trying to spot double tops and bottoms? Frustrated with false breakouts and misse
Professional PinBar Reversal Scanner MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase PIN BAR POWER REVERSAL SCANNER MT5   UNLOCK THE SECRET OF INSTITUTIONAL TRADING WITHOUT THE HEDGE FUND BUDGET What If I Told You There's a Way to Spot Reversals BEFORE They Happen? Professional traders know: Pin bars at key levels are where fortunes are made. The institutions use them. The smart money follows them. And now, YOU can trade them w
Reversal Entry Pro Indicator and Scanner
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase REVERSAL ENTRY PRO INDICATOR The Smart Money's Secret Weapon for Pinpointing Extreme Reversal Zones INTRODUCTION: THE TRADER'S DILEMMA Every trader knows the frustration: You see a market reaching extremes, but when do you enter? How do you distinguish between a minor pullback and a major trend reversal? Where do you place your stop loss that'
GoldMaster Signal Trader
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
GOLD MASTER TRADER 3.0 Professional Institutional-Grade Gold Trading System --- UNLOCK THE PROFESSIONAL'S EDGE IN GOLD TRADING What if you could see the gold market through the eyes of institutional traders? What if you had a system that didn't just show you where price is, but where the big money is likely to move it next? Gold Master Trader 3.0 isn't another lagging indicator that shows you what already happened. It's a comprehensive institutional-grade trading system that reveals order f
Contraction SMC Smart Entry Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase CONTRACTION + EXPANSION BOX SCANNER The SIMPLE Guide for Regular Traders   WHAT THIS INDICATOR DOES (IN PLAIN ENGLISH) Think of the market like a rubber band: 1. CONTRACTION = Rubber band being squeezed tight (price moves in a small range) 2. EXPANSION = Rubber band SNAPS and stretches out (price makes a big move) This indicator does ONE SI
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