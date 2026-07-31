Twinguard Arbitrage

TwinGuard

TwinGuard is built from a different starting point than conventional indicator-based trading robots.

Most Expert Advisors begin by asking one familiar question:

Where will the market move next?

TwinGuard does not attempt to answer that question.

It does not try to predict the next candle, identify a future trend, or guess whether the market is about to rise or fall. Instead, TwinGuard observes the live relationship between two connected instruments: a spot symbol and its corresponding futures symbol.

This creates a different approach to automated market participation.





Live Account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383659?source=Site+Signals+My

preset file: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1U3lLnI19qi4GZJcHzaN3VkjjwAlTT-IB?usp=sharing





No conventional indicator signals

TwinGuard does not depend on common technical indicators such as Moving Averages, RSI, MACD, Stochastic, Bollinger Bands, or conventional crossover signals.

There are no indicator combinations designed to produce a standard buy or sell prediction. The system does not search for overbought conditions, oversold conditions, chart patterns, or market tops and bottoms.

Its decisions are based on the changing relationship between the configured spot and futures instruments. The internal conditions are processed automatically without requiring the user to interpret charts or confirm signals manually.

A coordinated two-market structure

TwinGuard treats the configured instruments as one connected trading structure.

When its internal conditions are satisfied, the EA coordinates both instruments as a managed basket. Entry, additional layers, exposure monitoring, recovery handling, and basket closure are supervised as part of the same trading cycle.

The system includes:

Coordinated spot and futures execution

Dual-leg confirmation and rollback handling

Basket and layer management

Symbol specification monitoring

Spread-cost and lot-limit protection

Two-leg margin pre-checks

Orphan-position detection

Persistent basket reconstruction after restart

Manual-close protection

Asynchronous basket closure and recovery procedures

These mechanisms are designed to support consistent execution of the method. They do not remove trading risk or guarantee a particular result.

Broker compatibility

TwinGuard can only be used with brokers that provide both a spot instrument and its corresponding futures instrument.

For example:

NAS100 and NAS100ft

Depending on the broker, the symbols may include prefixes or suffixes, such as:

NAS100. and NAS100ft.

Before using TwinGuard, confirm that both instruments:

Are available in Market Watch

Can be traded simultaneously

Use the exact names entered in InpPairs

Have active and compatible trading specifications

A MetaTrader 5 hedging account is required for coordinated dual-leg operation.

TwinGuard is not suitable for brokers that provide only the spot symbol without a corresponding futures instrument.

Who is TwinGuard designed for?

TwinGuard is intended for users who want to explore an automated method that does not rely on conventional indicator signals or directional market forecasts.

If you are looking for another robot that tries to predict the next trend or candle, TwinGuard may not match that expectation.

If you are interested in a coordinated, relationship-based approach using spot and futures instruments, TwinGuard offers a distinctly different perspective.

Risk notice

TwinGuard is not risk-free arbitrage. Trading spot and futures instruments involves financial risk, and losses are possible. Performance is affected by broker conditions, execution quality, spreads, commissions, swaps, margin, market liquidity, and user settings. Past test results do not guarantee future performance.