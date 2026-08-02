Twinguard Arbitrage

TwinGuard

TwinGuard is built from a different starting point than conventional indicator-based trading robots.

Most Expert Advisors begin by asking one familiar question:

Where will the market move next?

TwinGuard does not attempt to answer that question.

It does not try to predict the next candle, identify a future trend, or guess whether the market is about to rise or fall. Instead, TwinGuard observes the live relationship between two connected instruments: a spot symbol and its corresponding futures symbol.

This creates a different approach to automated market participation.


Live Account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383659?source=Site+Signals+My

preset file: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1U3lLnI19qi4GZJcHzaN3VkjjwAlTT-IB?usp=sharing


No conventional indicator signals

TwinGuard does not depend on common technical indicators such as Moving Averages, RSI, MACD, Stochastic, Bollinger Bands, or conventional crossover signals.

There are no indicator combinations designed to produce a standard buy or sell prediction. The system does not search for overbought conditions, oversold conditions, chart patterns, or market tops and bottoms.

Its decisions are based on the changing relationship between the configured spot and futures instruments. The internal conditions are processed automatically without requiring the user to interpret charts or confirm signals manually.

A coordinated two-market structure

TwinGuard treats the configured instruments as one connected trading structure.

When its internal conditions are satisfied, the EA coordinates both instruments as a managed basket. Entry, additional layers, exposure monitoring, recovery handling, and basket closure are supervised as part of the same trading cycle.

The system includes:

  • Coordinated spot and futures execution
  • Dual-leg confirmation and rollback handling
  • Basket and layer management
  • Symbol specification monitoring
  • Spread-cost and lot-limit protection
  • Two-leg margin pre-checks
  • Orphan-position detection
  • Persistent basket reconstruction after restart
  • Manual-close protection
  • Asynchronous basket closure and recovery procedures

These mechanisms are designed to support consistent execution of the method. They do not remove trading risk or guarantee a particular result.

Broker compatibility

TwinGuard can only be used with brokers that provide both a spot instrument and its corresponding futures instrument.

For example:

NAS100 and NAS100ft

Depending on the broker, the symbols may include prefixes or suffixes, such as:

NAS100. and NAS100ft.

Before using TwinGuard, confirm that both instruments:

  • Are available in Market Watch
  • Can be traded simultaneously
  • Use the exact names entered in InpPairs
  • Have active and compatible trading specifications

A MetaTrader 5 hedging account is required for coordinated dual-leg operation.

TwinGuard is not suitable for brokers that provide only the spot symbol without a corresponding futures instrument.

Who is TwinGuard designed for?

TwinGuard is intended for users who want to explore an automated method that does not rely on conventional indicator signals or directional market forecasts.

If you are looking for another robot that tries to predict the next trend or candle, TwinGuard may not match that expectation.

If you are interested in a coordinated, relationship-based approach using spot and futures instruments, TwinGuard offers a distinctly different perspective.

Risk notice

TwinGuard is not risk-free arbitrage. Trading spot and futures instruments involves financial risk, and losses are possible. Performance is affected by broker conditions, execution quality, spreads, commissions, swaps, margin, market liquidity, and user settings. Past test results do not guarantee future performance.


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Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Prestige 5
M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
Experts
Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (8)
Experts
Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
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