Vino Gold Trend Hunter
- 专家
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Vinothkumar SukumarHello, I'm Vinothkumar, an algorithmic trader and MT5 Expert Advisor developer from India.
I specialize in developing automated trading systems for XAUUSD (Gold), focusing on trend-following strategies, disciplined risk management, and long-term consistency.
- 版本: 1.25
Vino Gold Trend Hunter is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold).
The EA is designed to identify high-probability trend opportunities using technical filters and disciplined trade management. Instead of entering every market movement, it focuses on quality trend setups while maintaining controlled risk.
The primary objective is long-term consistency through structured entries, intelligent exits, and professional risk management.
Key Features
• Fully Automated Trading
• Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)
• Trend Following Strateg• Smart Entry Filters
• Dynamic Stop Loss
• Partial Profit Taking
• Intelligent Trade Management
• Spread Filter
• Trading Session Filter
• VPS Compatible
• MT5 Native Expert Advisor
Trading Dashboard (Real-Time Visual Information)
The integrated dashboard provides instant market analysis and trade status, allowing traders to monitor every important condition before and during a trade.
Dashboard Information
MODE
- Displays the current market mode (Trend / Other modes if available).
EMA
- Confirms the overall trend direction using the Exponential Moving Average filter.
ADX
- Shows the current trend strength and the configured ADX period.
RSI
- Displays the current Relative Strength Index value.
VWAP
- Indicates whether price is trading above or below the VWAP filter.
MACD
- Shows the current MACD directional confirmation.
ATR
- Displays the current market volatility.
Spread (SPR)
- Displays the live market spread and checks whether it is within the allowed trading range.
BUY / SELL Status
- Shows whether buy or sell conditions are currently valid.
Entry Price
- Displays the executed trade entry price.
SL Remaining
- Shows the remaining distance between the current market price and the stop-loss level.
- It is provided for trade monitoring purposes and does not represent the current floating loss.
TP Remaining
- Shows the remaining distance to the take-profit target.
Current Position
- Displays the number of active positions.
Floating Profit/Loss
- Displays the current unrealized profit or loss of open positions.
Risk Management
- Shows the next calculated lot size based on the selected risk settings.
Trade Stage
- Displays the current trade management stage (for example, Initial Trade, Break Even, or Trailing).
Trailing Status
- Indicates whether the trailing stop system is currently active.
ATR Spike Filter
- Confirms whether volatility conditions are suitable for trading.
Daily Equity Protection
- Displays the configured daily equity protection status.
Support & Resistance Zones
- Automatically plots important support and resistance levels to provide additional market context.
Recommended Settings
Platform
MetaTrader 5
Instrument
XAUUSD
Timeframe
M15
Account Type
Any MT5 Account
VPS
Recommended for uninterrupted operation
Trade Management
The Expert Advisor includes multiple layers of trade management designed to reduce unnecessary exposure.
Features include:
• Automatic Stop Loss
• Partial Profit Management
• Dynamic Trade Management
• Trend-based Exit Logic
• Controlled Position Handling
Why Choose Vino Gold Trend Hunter?
✔ Focuses on trend quality instead of trade quantity.
✔ Designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD).
✔ Built with disciplined risk management.
✔ Suitable for traders seeking systematic execution.
✔ Easy installation and operation.
Important Notes
• Optimized for XAUUSD.
• Stable VPS is recommended.
• Low-spread brokers generally provide better execution quality.
• Always test on a demo account before trading live.
Risk Disclaimer
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk.
Past performance, including backtests and forward testing, does not guarantee future results.
Only trade with capital you can afford to risk.