Vino Gold Trend Hunter is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold).

The EA is designed to identify high-probability trend opportunities using technical filters and disciplined trade management. Instead of entering every market movement, it focuses on quality trend setups while maintaining controlled risk.

The primary objective is long-term consistency through structured entries, intelligent exits, and professional risk management.

Key Features

• Fully Automated Trading

• Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)

• Trend Following Strateg• Smart Entry Filters

• Dynamic Stop Loss

• Partial Profit Taking

• Intelligent Trade Management

• Spread Filter

• Trading Session Filter

• VPS Compatible

• MT5 Native Expert Advisor





Trading Dashboard (Real-Time Visual Information)

The integrated dashboard provides instant market analysis and trade status, allowing traders to monitor every important condition before and during a trade.

Dashboard Information

MODE

Displays the current market mode (Trend / Other modes if available).

EMA

Confirms the overall trend direction using the Exponential Moving Average filter.

ADX

Shows the current trend strength and the configured ADX period.

RSI

Displays the current Relative Strength Index value.

VWAP

Indicates whether price is trading above or below the VWAP filter.

MACD

Shows the current MACD directional confirmation.

ATR

Displays the current market volatility.

Spread (SPR)

Displays the live market spread and checks whether it is within the allowed trading range.

BUY / SELL Status

Shows whether buy or sell conditions are currently valid.

Entry Price

Displays the executed trade entry price.

SL Remaining

Shows the remaining distance between the current market price and the stop-loss level.

It is provided for trade monitoring purposes and does not represent the current floating loss.

TP Remaining

Shows the remaining distance to the take-profit target.

Current Position

Displays the number of active positions.

Floating Profit/Loss

Displays the current unrealized profit or loss of open positions.

Risk Management

Shows the next calculated lot size based on the selected risk settings.

Trade Stage

Displays the current trade management stage (for example, Initial Trade, Break Even, or Trailing).

Trailing Status

Indicates whether the trailing stop system is currently active.

ATR Spike Filter

Confirms whether volatility conditions are suitable for trading.

Daily Equity Protection

Displays the configured daily equity protection status.

Support & Resistance Zones

Automatically plots important support and resistance levels to provide additional market context.

Recommended Settings

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Instrument

XAUUSD

Timeframe

M15

Account Type

Any MT5 Account

VPS

Recommended for uninterrupted operation

Trade Management

The Expert Advisor includes multiple layers of trade management designed to reduce unnecessary exposure.

Features include:

• Automatic Stop Loss

• Partial Profit Management

• Dynamic Trade Management

• Trend-based Exit Logic

• Controlled Position Handling

Why Choose Vino Gold Trend Hunter?

✔ Focuses on trend quality instead of trade quantity.

✔ Designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD).

✔ Built with disciplined risk management.

✔ Suitable for traders seeking systematic execution.

✔ Easy installation and operation.

Important Notes

• Optimized for XAUUSD.

• Stable VPS is recommended.

• Low-spread brokers generally provide better execution quality.

• Always test on a demo account before trading live.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk.

Past performance, including backtests and forward testing, does not guarantee future results.

Only trade with capital you can afford to risk.